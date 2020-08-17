Disgraced ex-governor will headline ‘intimate’ fundraiser to ‘celebrate’ Trump’s RNC acceptance speech

‘How to End Corruption in Illinois’

Convicted felon and disgraced former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich will headline a fundraiser next week to “celebrate” President Donald Trump’s RNC nomination the night of his acceptance speech. Trump commuted Blagojevich’s sentence in February.

“An Evening With Rod Blagojevich,” reads the ad for the fundraiser for Republican state Senate candidate Tom McCullagh. Supporters can buy sponsorships starting at $1000.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Following Gov. Blagojevich’s recent commutation by President Trump,” the candidate’s campaign says on Facebook, “Mccullagh is welcoming him to the table to give us an inside look to help understand the depths of the Madigan machine and how to end corruption in Illinois.”

50 guests will be allowed to pay $150 per plate to hear Blagojevich deliver an “intimate” address that will be live-streamed to “over 1.67 million subscribers.” There is also a $300 cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres. The invitation does not mention masks.

Ticket buyers will see a “Private viewing of President Trump’s RNC speech,” which the president has said will be made from the White House South Lawn.

McCullagh says he “will not bow or capitulate to any sort of socialist demands or communism in any form or in any bill I see.”

Axios’ Jonathan Swan posted the invitation:

ADVERTISEMENT