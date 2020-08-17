Disgraced ex-governor will headline ‘intimate’ fundraiser to ‘celebrate’ Trump’s RNC acceptance speech
‘How to End Corruption in Illinois’
Convicted felon and disgraced former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich will headline a fundraiser next week to “celebrate” President Donald Trump’s RNC nomination the night of his acceptance speech. Trump commuted Blagojevich’s sentence in February.
“An Evening With Rod Blagojevich,” reads the ad for the fundraiser for Republican state Senate candidate Tom McCullagh. Supporters can buy sponsorships starting at $1000.
“Following Gov. Blagojevich’s recent commutation by President Trump,” the candidate’s campaign says on Facebook, “Mccullagh is welcoming him to the table to give us an inside look to help understand the depths of the Madigan machine and how to end corruption in Illinois.”
50 guests will be allowed to pay $150 per plate to hear Blagojevich deliver an “intimate” address that will be live-streamed to “over 1.67 million subscribers.” There is also a $300 cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres. The invitation does not mention masks.
Ticket buyers will see a “Private viewing of President Trump’s RNC speech,” which the president has said will be made from the White House South Lawn.
McCullagh says he “will not bow or capitulate to any sort of socialist demands or communism in any form or in any bill I see.”
Axios’ Jonathan Swan posted the invitation:
Was always gonna happen pic.twitter.com/k4fmeQoznH
— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) August 17, 2020
2020 Election
Cardi B gets real with Joe Biden on police brutality, health care
In a wide-ranging interview published Monday, superstar rapper Cardi B candidly quizzed Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden on issues including police brutality, health care reform and higher education.
Speaking via Zoom for Elle Magazine, the Grammy winner and the former vice president kicked off by agreeing on their mutual goal of removing Republican Donald Trump from the White House, which Cardi B said was particularly vital considering the tumultuous federal pandemic response.
The rapper -- who vocally backed Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders in the two previous presidential primaries -- also reiterated her support for Medicare for All along with free higher education.
2020 Election
2020 Election
Fox News host corrects Trump flack: Obama presided over ‘a significant drop in the unemployment rate’
Fox News anchor Sandra Smith reminded Trump campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley that there was a "significant drop in the unemployment rate" during former President Barack Obama's administration.
As the Democratic National Convention was set to begin on Monday, Smith asked Gidley to explain the "biggest differences" between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
"The beauty about this campaign is you don't have to guess how things would look under either person," Gidley opined. "Joe Biden has a 47-year failed record in elected office with nothing to show for it, quite frankly."