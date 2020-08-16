Doctors see rise in limb-threatening blood clots during COVID-19 crisis
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Health experts are now encountering a rare and terrifying COVID-19 complication: plug-like blood clots in the limbs of coronavirus victims that strangle circulation.And that means you could lose a limb to COVID-19, even if you don’t lose your life.After querying 10 major hospital networks in Florida, the South Florida Sun Sentinel has found 26 previously unreported examples of these coronavirus-caused limb clots. These clots contributed to the death of at least six of the patients who had them.And in at least one instance, surgeons at the University of Miami report havi…
Breaking Banner
‘Don’t be cavalier about getting this virus,’ Birx says
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — State and local governments need to be doing more to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, said Dr. Deborah Birx, the Trump administration’s coronavirus response coordinator.“This is the moment to do more mitigation to stop the spread,” said Birx, who was in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday for a meeting with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, as well as community and state health officials at KU Medical Center.They discussed what state and local officials could do to decrease the number of people testing positive for COVID-19. Many remedies that have been widely reported include s... (more…)
COVID-19
Baby born in Dallas believed to be first to contract COVID-19 in womb
FORT WORTH, Texas — Doctors at Parkland Hospital in Dallas reported the first baby in the U.S. known to have contracted the coronavirus while in the womb.Baby Alexa Figueroa tested positive for COVID-19 less than 24 hours after being delivered six weeks early by mother Wendy Figueroa on May 2, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.Doctors delivered the baby prematurely after Wendy Figueroa tested positive when she was 34 weeks pregnant.“We immediately separated baby from mother. Mom was wearing a mask during delivery to reduce transmission,” said Dr. Mamarambath Jaleel, who runs the... (more…)
COVID-19
Amid COVID-19 crisis, flu shot makers see record US production
Washington (AFP) - Global influenza vaccine makers have produced a record number of doses for the coming flu season, as authorities try to ease the burden on hospitals ahead of an expected COVID-19 resurgence.In the US, pharmaceutical companies plan to make around 196 million doses to serve the population of 330 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That is up from 175 million last year, an 11 percent increase. Major pharmacy chain CVS, which administers flu vaccines without prescription, is ordering 18 million doses, double the amount in 2019.Vaccine make... (more…)