Don Jr tries to mock Biden’s choice of Harris — and it blows up in his face

Published

1 min ago

on

Shortly after former Vice President Joe Biden announced Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate, Donald Trump Jr. tried to mock the ticket by pointing out that Harris wanted to investigate allegations that Biden made some women uncomfortable with hugs and other physically close gestures.

Commenters on social media immediately buried Trump Jr. — reminding him that his father is facing dozens of accusations of harassment, assault, and rape for which he has never been brought to account.

2020 Election

Trump team worries Kamala Harris will ‘chew’ up Pence and ‘spit him out’ in VP debate: Nicolle Wallace

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace called into her network while driving with her son and dog during vacation to add her latest reporting on Joe Biden's pick of Kamala Harris to be his running mate.

"The other piece of reporting I've picked up in the past week was from the Trump team, that from their viewpoint, because Donald Trump has no capacity to understand that this is the selection of a person to run the government with the president, he only saw this in terms of casting for the night of primetime coverage that is the vice presidential debate, and this was the pick that scared them the most," Wallace told MSNBC's Brian Williams.

‘So desperate’: Democrats mock ‘triggered’ Trump for responding to Kamala Harris announcement faster than COVID-19

Published

17 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

After former Vice President Joe Biden announced that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) would be his pick for a vice presidential running mate, President Donald Trump and his Republican allies raced to attack her. Unfortunately, all they could come up with is to call her "phony."

As a DA and an attorney general, they can't attack her for being soft on crime, particularly since it's something progressives were bothered by. Previously, critics have called the leader "ambitious," a comment that sent women to Twitter demanding to know why that was a negative thing for Harris when it wasn't for Biden in 2008.

‘It’s Maya Rudolph’s time to shine’: Twitter can’t wait for SNL’s portrayal of VP candidate Kamala Harris

Published

39 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

This Tuesday, 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden announced that his running mate will be Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA). The news, although not unexpected, brought joy to fans of Saturday Night Live's Maya Rudolph, whose comedic portrayal of Harris is a favorite.

pic.twitter.com/O1qTWZVXG4

— Melissa Luck ☘ (@MelissaKXLY4) August 11, 2020

