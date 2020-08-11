Don Jr tries to mock Biden’s choice of Harris — and it blows up in his face

Shortly after former Vice President Joe Biden announced Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate, Donald Trump Jr. tried to mock the ticket by pointing out that Harris wanted to investigate allegations that Biden made some women uncomfortable with hugs and other physically close gestures.

Commenters on social media immediately buried Trump Jr. — reminding him that his father is facing dozens of accusations of harassment, assault, and rape for which he has never been brought to account.

You are the least self-aware person on the planet, Junior. Your father has over 20 accusers, some for rape. Next, you'll trot out your "Biden is mentally diminished!" tweets — when Daddy's a vegetable. Or "Hunter trades of his family name" when that's all you've ever done. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 11, 2020

he says it about 30 times a day. he's 9. — Tyler Schwarz (@TheSchwarz) August 11, 2020

I hope you are afraid, because you will lose. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 11, 2020

Junior needs to take a hike! pic.twitter.com/D8ILOW45WD — Debbie M 😷😷WEAR A DAMN MASK!!! 😷😷 (@deb1956m) August 11, 2020

Jessica Leeds, Kristin Anderson, Jill Harth, Cathy Heller. Temple Taggart McDowel,Karen’s Virginia, Bridget Sullivan, Tasha Dixon, Mindy McGillivray, Rachel Crooks, Natasha Stoynoff, Jennifer Murphy, Jessica Drake, Ninni Laaksonen… I BELIEVE ALL OF THEM — lorbe (@lorbe) August 11, 2020

