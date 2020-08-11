Don Jr tries to mock Biden’s choice of Harris — and it blows up in his face
Shortly after former Vice President Joe Biden announced Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate, Donald Trump Jr. tried to mock the ticket by pointing out that Harris wanted to investigate allegations that Biden made some women uncomfortable with hugs and other physically close gestures.
YIKES!!!
Harris: 'I believe' Biden accusershttps://t.co/oBUzqh2b9Z
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 11, 2020
Commenters on social media immediately buried Trump Jr. — reminding him that his father is facing dozens of accusations of harassment, assault, and rape for which he has never been brought to account.
You are the least self-aware person on the planet, Junior.
Your father has over 20 accusers, some for rape.
Next, you'll trot out your "Biden is mentally diminished!" tweets — when Daddy's a vegetable.
Or "Hunter trades of his family name" when that's all you've ever done.
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 11, 2020
he says it about 30 times a day. he's 9.
— Tyler Schwarz (@TheSchwarz) August 11, 2020
I hope you are afraid, because you will lose.
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 11, 2020
Yikes! pic.twitter.com/ZyFOnTgMPS
— John Melendez (@stutteringjohnm) August 11, 2020
Junior needs to take a hike! pic.twitter.com/D8ILOW45WD
— Debbie M 😷😷WEAR A DAMN MASK!!! 😷😷 (@deb1956m) August 11, 2020
Yikes! pic.twitter.com/kmZdRFLudD
— Happy Canadian (@macarthur54) August 11, 2020
how awkwardhttps://t.co/Cqm6o5cqOp
— Rich Swinton (@RicoSuaveJD) August 11, 2020
Jessica Leeds, Kristin Anderson, Jill Harth, Cathy Heller. Temple Taggart McDowel,Karen’s Virginia, Bridget Sullivan, Tasha Dixon, Mindy McGillivray, Rachel Crooks, Natasha Stoynoff, Jennifer Murphy, Jessica Drake, Ninni Laaksonen… I BELIEVE ALL OF THEM
— lorbe (@lorbe) August 11, 2020
Nervous?
Also.. has daddy submitted his DNA in the EJean Carroll rape case?
— The Mountains are calling…& I must go. (@PedsSJ) August 11, 2020