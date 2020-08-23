Donald Trump and Barack Obama agreed on one thing in dueling Pennsylvania visits: Win, or it’s the apocalypse
PHILADELPHIA — Standing in Philadelphia before an image of the Constitution, former President Barack Obama, known for his even temperament, laid out a dramatic argument: The survival of the democracy founded here depends on the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.“I want to talk as plainly as I can about the stakes in this election,” Obama said Wednesday during the Democratic National Convention, “because what we do these next 76 days will echo through generations to come.”In his speech at the Museum of the American Revolution, he warned, “That’s what at stake right now: Our democracy.”A…
Experts say Trump will have a tough time winning the Electoral College again
Donald Trump loves recounting how everyone told him he wouldn't win in 2016, but he now has his work cut out to prove the doubters wrong a second time on November 3.
Pollsters are more wary than four years ago, not least because this time the variables are off the chart.
Election season got into gear just as the coronavirus pandemic began sweeping through the United States, so far killing more than 170,000 people and pushing the previously booming economy off a cliff.
This has also been a summer of mass protests against racism, as the US faces a historic reckoning over racial injustice and police brutality.
‘Not COVID sanitized’: Trump attempts to suppress election drop boxes after realizing USPS doesn’t control them
President Donald Trump on Sunday sought to suppress the use of election drop boxes after complaining that the states -- not the federal government -- "controls" them.
"So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster," Trump wrote on Twitter Sunday morning. "Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas?"
"They are not Covid sanitized," he added. "A big fraud!"
Trump worried marijuana could derail his re-election hopes: report
According to a report at the Daily Beast, Donald Trump has added the American public's desire to legalize marijuana to the list of topics that could cripple his chances at re-election.
At issue are states that are crucial to his electoral hopes including initiatives to allow recreational use of weed on the ballot -- which will drive up Democratic participation.
As the Beast notes, "The president and some of his team, already obsessed with the potential drop-off of various demographic groups that make up his battered coalition, have begun openly worrying that the drive to legalize or decriminalize marijuana might hurt him and fellow Republicans at the ballot box," adding, "According to two GOP strategists who’ve independently discussed the topic with Trump this year, the president believes that inclusion of marijuana initiatives on state ballots could supercharge turnout for voters who lean toward Democratic candidates and causes."