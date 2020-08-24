Quantcast
Connect with us

Donald Trump Jr. fears his father will lose — and the Trump family will be prosecuted: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump, Jr. speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

After former Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivered the final report for the Russia investigation in 2019, he noted that the U.S. Department of Justice has a longstanding policy against prosecuting a sitting president. But if former Vice President Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump this November, he will no longer be a sitting president after Biden is inaugurated in January 2021. And according to a lengthy piece by journalist Jason Zengerle for the New York Times, Donald Trump, Jr. is worried about the possibility of members of his family facing criminal prosecutions if the president loses to Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zengerle’s article takes an in-depth look at the prominent role that Trump, Jr. is playing in the president’s reelection campaign. And an anonymous source described by Zengerle as a “prominent conservative activist” told the Times, “Don’s the only person who thinks they’re going to lose. He’s like, ‘We’re losing, dude, and we’re going to get really hurt when we lose.’”

Zengerle explains that by “really hurt,” that source means criminal prosecutions. The Times journalist reports, “An electoral defeat in November, Trump Jr. fears, could result in federal prosecutions of Trump, his family and his political allies. He has told the conservative activist that he expects that a Biden administration will not participate in a ‘peaceful transition’ and instead, will ‘shoot the prisoners.’”

Zengerle’s article describes, in detail, Trump, Jr.’s rise in prominence in Trumpworld.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When Trump ran for president in 2016, Trump Jr. — who is now 42 — was involved but hardly central to the effort,” Zengerle notes. “His sister Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, exercised sweeping influence over the campaign. Trump Jr., by contrast, was assigned small, discrete tasks, like putting his outdoorsmanship on display in a pheasant-hunting photo-op with his brother, Eric.”

But Zengerle emphasizes that four years later, Trump, Jr. is by no means a marginal figure in Trumpworld and has “grown into arguably his father’s most valuable political weapon.” Now, according to Jason Miller — a senior adviser on Trump’s reelection campaign — “Don, Jr. represents the emotional center of the MAGA universe.” And Zengerle points out that Trump, Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, is also a prominent figure in Trumpworld.

“Trump Jr. is now a key player in the Republican Party’s 2020 operation,” Zengerle observes. “He and Guilfoyle have become fund-raising powerhouses, coaxing large donations from high-dollar donors. Guilfoyle is reportedly paid $15,000 a month by the Trump campaign. E-mail solicitations sent out by the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House Republicans’ election arm, under Trump Jr.’s name have so far raised more than $3 million in small-dollar donations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Boder Patrol leadership had a ‘positive meet and greet’ with We Build The Wall reps before Bannon was arrested

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

The Nation reporter Ken Klippenstein walked through details about a meeting between We Build The Wall reps and the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol prior to the arrest of founder Steve Bannon.

According to Klippenstein, the CPB leaders had a "positive meet and greet" with the group's staff where they handed over "detailed guidance" for how We Build The Wall could gift the funds from their private fundraising to the federal government.

"In a November 2019 meeting, CBP leadership—including Deputy Commissioner Robert Perez—privately advised representatives of the project on how to transfer the finished wall to CBP control using an obscure donation procedure, according to the memo. To assist the effort, CBP conducted an assessment of the group’s completed wall section in Sunland Park, N.M., and provided it with the results of that assessment," the report explained.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lincoln Project staffs up — former RNC Chair Michael Steele joins the effort to fire Donald Trump

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

According to an announcement from the anti-Trump Republican group the Lincoln Project, former RNC Chairman Michael Steele will join their ranks as senior adviser.

"The chair behind the Resolute Desk has always been bigger than any political party," the announcement quotes Steele as saying. "Sadly, we have witnessed its occupant devolve into preying upon fears and resentments with narcissism that nurtures only chaos and confusion. Leadership is needed now more than ever and I am proudly committed to resetting the course of our nation, standing once again for the future of my Party; and working with The Lincoln Project to help restore the purpose for sitting in that chair. I believe, like the majority of patriots, the office of the Presidency embodies who we are as Americans," Steele continued. "It represents the heart of our compassion, the dreams of those who built this country both freed and enslaved, the eyes of those today that see both hope and despair, and the wisdom of each of us to make a meaningful difference."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

DeJoy caught in lie about contact he’s had with Trump allies about vote-by-mail

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

There were at least two moments where Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was caught in lies about what he told the U.S. Senate when he testified last week.

Last week, he said that he didn't have any contact with Trump's people about the campaign and vote-by-mail efforts. This week, he decided he did. It's possible that at some point between the two hearings he did have contact, but there was no time for a follow-up.

"This is the first time DeJoy acknowledged that he had some communication with people in Trump's orbit about the continued attacks against voting-by-mail, many of which come from the President directly," CNN reported Monday. "DeJoy testified to the Senate last week that he had no direct contact with the Trump campaign during his tenure as postmaster general."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image