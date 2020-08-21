Quantcast
Connect with us

Donald Trump’s desperation is pathological — and deeply dangerous for the nation

Published

54 mins ago

on

- Commentary
President Donald Trump during a White House event. (Screenshot/CNN)

Donald Trump knows his re-election fortunes are fading. He knows his time is about up. He thinks he is entitled to eight more years “because they spied on his campaign.” He thinks he is “the greatest of all presidents.” He thinks he has “done more for women than just about any president in history.” These grandiose and false statements belie a man who is scrambling, flailing, agitated and plainly desperate.

ADVERTISEMENT

This article was originally published at Salon

The truth is that Donald Trump is a malignant narcissist who is also antisocial and sadistic. He is tied up in knots because he knows he may be facing criminal charges once he leaves office; he has already been named as an unindicted co-conspirator. He is desperate to hang onto his power and control and constant feeding of adoration by his supporters. He has thrived on his greed and corruption as president.

Trump floated the proposition of postponing the November election because of the pandemic. That idea did not fly even with Republicans. His nefarious motivation was transparent to all.

Trump is now trying to steal the election by crippling the Postal Service. He is fueling a campaign of voter suppression. He knows it is his only chance to win. He is adamantly opposed to national mail-in voting. Such voting would defeat him for certain. No matter what happens with mail-in voting, Trump is already setting the stage for claims that he is the victim of voter fraud. This could conceivably allow him to confound and even paralyze the whole election process.

As Trump’s desperation grows, we will see typical Trump pathology: hostile tweets, wild accusations, lies, blaming, fear-mongering, conspiracy theories, vindictiveness and gaslighting. His psyche will continue to unravel before our eyes. Everything he says will be either projection or confession. He will have no self-control, no shame and no empathy. He cannot under any circumstance accept responsibility for his feelings, thoughts or actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malignant narcissists develop a scorched-earth mentality when they are cornered or exposed or rebuffed. Trump will deliberately and purposefully try to hurt people and institutions if he goes down. He will strike out in narcissistic rage. He will not go down alone.

Upon losing the election, Trump will file motions and lawsuits in order to turn the election results upside down. He will not concede. He will not assist in the orderly transition of power to Joe Biden. He will not leave the Oval Office. He will scream from the mountaintops that he is the victim of a “rigged election.” And he will point fingers at his usual foils, including Barack Obama, the Democratic Party and virtually all non-white Americans.

Sadly, Trump is capable of inciting and promoting violence by his supporters. There could be riots in the streets. He will describe it as the “silent majority” rising up in his behalf. He will clamor for a new election. He will get a sadistic rush from witnessing the turmoil and chaos that he alone creates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s desperate maneuvers reflect his severe and malignant psychopathology. He cares about no one but himself. Even then, he is so self-sabotaging and self-destructive that he seems to tarnish and destroy everyone and everything in his path, including himself.

The next 11 weeks will be unsettling and scary for all of us. That is not presidential leadership; that is psychiatric disturbance breathing unrest and disarray into our daily lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let us not forget about the thousands of Americans who are losing their lives every week because of Trump’s incompetent and corrupt handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, millions of jobs have been lost as a result of the resulting economic collapse. So what does Trump keep providing us? Denials, lies, inaction, conspiracy theories, magical thinking and reckless medical cure-alls. That is not presidential leadership; that is being an accessory to mass murder, if not worse.Donald Trump’s desperation is mounting by the day. America is suffering mightily as he falls from grace.He does not give a damn.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘Steve Bannon is in a world of hurt’ for more than just scamming Trump supporters: MSNBC analyst

Published

18 mins ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

Appearing on "Morning Joe," MSNBC investigative analyst Tom Winter claimed a deep look into the indictment of former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon's involvement in a fundraising scam to raise funds for the president's wall leads him to believe Bannon is in 'for a world of hurt."

Speaking with co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, Winter explained that Bannon is not only being scrutinized over the wall donation rip-off but also named in a Senate intel report looking into Russian involvement in the 2016 election and now there are questions about his involvement with a Chinese billionaire.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here are 6 ways Trump has attacked his fellow Americans instead of COVID-19

Published

26 mins ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

Trump has refused to act to contain the coronavirus, opting to sit on the sidelines as the pandemic ravages the country. But when it comes to waging violence against his own people, he’s quickly risen to the occasion.

Here are 6 ways Donald Trump has failed to attack the coronavirus, but instead has attacked Americans.

1. LEADERSHIP? 

Trump has said he has “no responsibility” for the coronavirus pandemic, fobbing it off on governors and mayors whose repeated requests for federal help he’s denied.

But when it comes to assaulting Americans exercising their right to protest in defense of Black lives, Trump is quick to assert strong “leadership.” He called the NYC Black Lives Matter mural a “symbol of hate” and has sent federal agents to terrorize protestors even as mayors and governors urged him to stay out.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Donald Trump Jr. devastated as Fox News’ Laura Ingraham praises Joe Biden’s convention speech

Published

28 mins ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

For months Donald Trump, Jr. has been falsely attacking Joe Biden as a "weak" man who has been "hiding in his basement" and "can’t unify words to make a complete sentence."

He, of course, was wrong. And was proved wrong Thursday night as the Democratic presidential nominee delivered an excellent speech to the people of America.

Even Fox News was forced to admit Biden's success.

"Joe Biden just hit a home run in the bottom of ninth," Fox News' Dana Perino, a former White House press secretary, told viewers at the end of the former Vice President's speech.

Dana Perino: Joe Biden just hit a home run in the bottom of ninth pic.twitter.com/4WWk146jQ7

Continue Reading
 
 