Don’t count on lower premiums despite pandemic-driven boon for insurers
When COVID-19 smacked the United States in March and April, health plans feared medical costs could skyrocket, jacking up premiums drastically in 2021, when millions of the newly unemployed might still be out of work.But something else happened: Non-COVID care collapsed as hospitals emptied beds and shut down operating rooms to prepare for an expected onslaught of patients sickened by the coronavirus, while fear of contracting it kept people away from ERs, doctors’ offices and outpatient clinics. In many regions of the country, the onslaught did not come, and the billions of dollars lost by ho…
COVID-19
Chaos? Irrelevant? Pandemic shifts Affordable Care Act legal fight
AUSTIN, Texas — A lot has happened since March 2, when the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear Texas’ bid to strike down the Affordable Care Act.Two days later, Texas discovered its first case of COVID-19, and Gov. Greg Abbott declared a statewide emergency over the pandemic nine days after that.As the coronavirus spread over the next five months — cutting short more than 161,000 lives nationwide — the toll has changed the tenor of the case before the country’s highest court.Supporters of the wide-ranging law have flooded the court with pleas to preserve the Affordable Care Act, arguing that it ... (more…)
COVID-19
Brazil tops 100,000 virus deaths as Trump extends economic aid
Rio de Janeiro (AFP) - Brazil became the second country to pass the grim milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths Saturday as US President Donald Trump signed executive actions extending economic help in the world's worst-hit nation.The US leader's orders followed failure by his Republican party and opposition Democrats to agree on a new stimulus package despite the country's double digit unemployment, business downturn and stubbornly high coronavirus infection rates.Meanwhile just a day after Latin America and the Caribbean became the hardest-hit region in the global pandemic, Brazil reported ... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Nancy Pelosi owns Chris Wallace: ‘Clearly you don’t have an understanding of what is happening here’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) faced off against Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday over the failure to negotiate a COVID-19 financial relief bill.
In an interview on Fox News Sunday, Wallace suggested that there is an upside to executive actions taken by President Donald Trump in lieu of a financial relief bill because some people will get protections from evictions "rather than getting nothing at all."
For her part, Pelosi quoted a Republican senator who said that the president's executive action is "constitutional slop."
"While he says he's going to have a moratorium on evictions, he's going to ask the folks in charge to study if that's feasible," Pelosi explained before noting that the president's payroll tax holiday serves to "undermine Social Security and Medicare."