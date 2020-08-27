‘Don’t trust Trump with your kid’s life’: President hit with brutal new ad featuring a Gold Star dad
Bill Owens, a Gold Star father whose son, Navy SEAL William Ryan Owens was the first soldier to die in combat under President Donald Trump, is blasting the Commander-in-Chief on a wide variety of issues, including ordering – from a dinner table – the strike that resulted in his son’s death.
Senior Chief Petty Officer William Ryan Owens was a decorated Navy SEAL who died January 29, 2017, just nine days into Trump’s presidency, during the Raid on Yakla, Yemen.
“The mission was approved over dinner five days after the presidential inauguration by Trump and his closest advisers,” The Guardian reported just days after the “botched” raid. “US military officials told Reuters that Trump approved his first covert counterterrorism operation without sufficient intelligence, ground support or adequate backup preparations.”
The New York Times had called it “risky,” adding that Trump “hailed his first counterterrorism operation as a success,” to which experts disagree.
In a new ad for VoteVets, a PAC and non-profit, Bill Owens says Trump “ordered Ryan’s SEAL team, not from the Situation Room with all the intelligence assembled, but sitting across a dinner table from Steve Bannon.”
“There was no vital interest in play. Just Donald Trump, playing big man going to war. And when it went horribly wrong, Donald Trump demeaned my son’s sacrifice to play to the crowd.”
“For nearly four years. Trump has assailed our country’s core values. When Russia put bounties on our troops’ heads, Trump defended Putin instead of our military. He knee-caped the postal service to undermine our right to vote. He’s misled us throughout the pandemic. 200,000 Americans will have died before we vote. They and Ryan have one thing in common. It doesn’t have to be, but for Donald Trump.”
“If you hear one thing. Let it be this. Don’t trust Donald Trump, with your kid’s life or your own.”
Watch:
NEW – PREBUTTAL TO TRUMP RNC SPEECH:
The first combat death under Trump happened when he ordered a Navy SEAL team into Yemen while at a dinner party.
He wanted to play big-man-going-to-war.
The Gold Star dad of the hero lost has some BRUTAL words for Trump.#DontTrustTrump pic.twitter.com/qg2Z8XdPmV
— VoteVets (@votevets) August 27, 2020
2020 Election
Trump raises specter of ‘chaos’ to nation on edge
US President Donald Trump accepts the Republican Party nomination for a second term on Thursday seeking to present himself to a nation on edge as the "law and order" candidate who will be the bulwark against "chaos" in American cities and the "radical left."
The president's live 10:30 pm (0230 GMT) speech from the White House, less than 70 days from the November vote, will close a Republican convention which has largely been the "Trump Show" and mostly virtual because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It comes amid unprecedented health and economic crises, social unrest and protests for racial justice which have made the results of the matchup between the 74-year-old Trump and the 77-year-old Democrat Joe Biden all the more unpredictable.
2020 Election
Mike Pence and Tucker Carlson encourage violence while faking concern for ‘law and order’
It's a strategy Trump employed in Washington, D.C., when he ordered federal police to tear gas peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square, clearly hoping to use the chaotic images that ensued to bolster a lie about protester violence. He did it in Portland, Oregon, sending in federal police for the sole purpose of causing violent clashes he could blame on protesters. He tried to pull the same stunt at his "comeback" rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but failed because local police didn't take the bait and avoided attacking peaceful protesters.
2020 Election
Trump-loving dirty tricksters named in robocall that’s spreading lies about mail-in voting in Michigan
Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, the infamously inept Trump-loving dirty tricksters best known for their botched attempt to smear former special counsel Robert Mueller, have been named in a new robocall that aims to misinform Michigan voters about mail-in voting.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Thursday posted an audio clip of a robocall that Michigan residents have been receiving that is filled with false information about mail-in voting.