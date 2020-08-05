Quantcast
Dr Birx proves that no amount of gushing compliments can compensate for even a little bit of honesty with Trump: op-ed

1 min ago

1 min ago

on

One of President Trump’s top infectious disease experts, Dr. Deborah Birx, is known for avoiding Trump’s wrath, but that changed when she recently decided to speak frankly on the growing spread of coronavirus across the country. While Trump walked back his public criticism of her, the dust shows that no amount of “gushing compliments or massaging statistics can compensate for even a little bit of honesty with this man,” the Washington Post’s Molly Roberts writes.

While Birx appeared to be in control of the facts when she first emerged as a figure on the coronavirus task force, she soon became someone Democrats couldn’t trust.

“Birx stood silent when Trump told this country’s citizens to inject bleach; later she said on Fox News that he was simply ‘digesting’ some new information about the disease,” Roberts writes. “She had previously praised these digestive abilities, claiming that a commander in chief who reportedly doesn’t even read his daily briefing book was a whiz at analyzing and integrating information, and ‘so attentive to the scientific literature and the details and the data’ to boot. She has soothed the president behind closed doors, too, by emphasizing the good and playing down the bad in rolling averages and death tolls — even when there has been more bad than good to go around.”

Being trusted by both the public and Washington elites isn’t a possibility for Birx. According to Roberts, she’s “trying to be enough of a scientist that she stays credible compared to the loyalists who don’t know anything about science, and enough of a loyalist that she stays useful compared to the scientists who have little interest in being loyal.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
‘Malignant’ GOP voters will keep backing ‘dumber and angrier’ candidates no matter what happens in November: Conservative

7 mins ago

7 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

Even if the Republican Party suffers crippling losses in November's election, that won't solve the problem of the "malignant Republican voter."

President Donald Trump's conservative opponents have been publicly debating whether the GOP deserves to survive, but The Week columnist Damon Linker says reducing the party to cinders and ash won't root out the party's rotten core.

"The head of the party is a corrupt and malicious imbecile," Linker wrote. "Republicans in Congress are a mix of Trump enablers, obstructionist-demagogues out to maximize the wealth of their donors, know-nothing conspiracist loons, and a few reformers experimenting with the most politically palatable way to blend nationalism with socialism. All of them are primarily motivated by the drive toward self-promotion within the right-wing media complex. And when we move further down the Republican hierarchy to the state and local level, things only get worse."

2020 Election

‘Survival of organized human society’ at risk: New campaign rallies progressives to vote Trump out

9 mins ago

9 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

"As progressives and leftists, we are not going to minimize our disagreements with Joe Biden. But we're also clear-eyed about where things stand. We have a moral responsibility to defeat Trump."

With the goal of boosting progressive voter turnout in swing states that could play a decisive role in November, advocacy group RootsAction.org on Wednesday launched a grassroots campaign aiming to prevent another disastrous four years of President Donald Trump's "war on truth, on decency, on our planet, and on working people."

Organizers of the new "Vote Trump Out" initiative argue that while progressives have major substantive differences with Joe Biden on a number of key issues, "supporting the Democratic nominee in swing states is the only means we have to defeat Trump."

Another government watchdog resigns — months after Trump fired the old one: report

14 mins ago

14 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that the State Department inspector general is resigning — just four months after Trump brought him on to replace the one he previously fired.

"Stephen Akard’s departure, which will be effective Friday, was announced to staff by his deputy, Diana R. Shaw, who told colleagues she would temporarily become the acting inspector general in his stead," reported John Hudson.

