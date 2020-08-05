Dr. Fauci reveals his family is ‘getting death threats’ from people who disagree with ‘science’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease expert, revealed on Wednesday that his family has received death threats from people who disagree with his scientific recommendations on COVID-19.

During an interview with CNN’s Sanjay Gupta, Fauci talked about “unseemly things that crises bring out in the world.”

“And getting death threats for me and my family, harassing my daughters to the point where I have to get security is just — I mean, it’s amazing,” Fauci explained. “I wouldn’t have imagined in my wildest dreams that people who object to things that are pure public health principles are so set against it and don’t like what you and I say, namely in the word of science, that they actually threaten you.”

“I wish that they did not have to go through that,” he added.

Watch the video below from CNN.