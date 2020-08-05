Quantcast
Dr. Fauci reveals his family is ‘getting death threats’ from people who disagree with ‘science’

Published

1 min ago

on

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease expert, revealed on Wednesday that his family has received death threats from people who disagree with his scientific recommendations on COVID-19.

During an interview with CNN’s Sanjay Gupta, Fauci talked about “unseemly things that crises bring out in the world.”

“And getting death threats for me and my family, harassing my daughters to the point where I have to get security is just — I mean, it’s amazing,” Fauci explained. “I wouldn’t have imagined in my wildest dreams that people who object to things that are pure public health principles are so set against it and don’t like what you and I say, namely in the word of science, that they actually threaten you.”

“I wish that they did not have to go through that,” he added.

Watch the video below from CNN.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Ex-cops indicted in fatal shooting of Black woman and ‘public torture’ of Black man in separate incidents

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

Two former Mississippi police officers were indicted in the brutal beating of a Black motorist, and one of them was also charged in an unrelated fatal shooting.

Wade Robertson, 28, and Bryce Gilbert, 27, were charged with aggravated assault in the 2018 beating of James Barnett, and Robertson was also charged with manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of Dominique Henry, reported The Laurel Leader-Call.

2020 Election

Andrea Mitchell knocks Biden for virtual convention speech: ‘How much does that damage the campaign?’

Published

56 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell suggested to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden could "damage" his campaign by holding a virtual convention speech.

Mitchell made the remark after President Donald Trump said that he was considering holding his convention speech at the White House.

"Joe Biden is not going to Milwaukee," Mitchell told Pelosi. "How much does this damage the campaign?"

Pelosi disagreed by insisting that Democrats will hold a "great convention."

Mitchell then asked about Trump's plan to hold his convention speech at the White House.

2020 Election

Trump’s psychiatric disturbance could destroy democracy if he wins a second term: clinical psychologist

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

I’m not being hyperbolic or melodramatic when I say that democracy itself is on the line on November 3. Donald Trump has been on a mission to subvert our democracy and to push it toward an autocracy. No president has ever disavowed democracy like Trump. No president has ever wanted to change our democratic way of life like Trump.

Trump has shown little interest or intent in following our Constitution. He is not abiding by the emoluments clause. He breaks norms and rules at will. He does not recognize that the three branches of government are co-equal. He operates as if the executive branch has total power. Our democracy is not based on the executive branch having absolute power. It requires that the three branches have separate powers in a check-and-balances system. Trump impugns democracy because it limits his power and requires him to be held accountable.

Continue Reading
 
 
