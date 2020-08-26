Dr. Fauci said he was in surgery when CDC decided to reduce COVID-19 testing — and he’s ‘concerned’

Dr. Anthony Fauci had nothing to do with the new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control about reducing the number of coronavirus tests.

The CDC announced that people made the decisions without him and he had nothing to do with it, CNN reported.

“I was under general anesthesia in the operating room and was not part of any discussion or deliberation regarding the new testing recommendations,” Fauci told CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

“I am concerned about the interpretation of these recommendations and worried it will give people the incorrect assumption that asymptomatic spread is not of great concern. In fact, it is,” he also said.

