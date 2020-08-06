Quantcast
Connect with us

Dr. Fauci says his family is being threatened because of a ‘completely crazy’ backlash against science

Published

1 min ago

on

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s John Berman on Thursday that he and his family are facing death threats because some Americans are having an irrational backlash against scientists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked by Berman about the threats he’s received, Fauci turned it into a broader discussion about America’s divisive politics.

“You know, there’s such divisiveness right now in this country, John, I mean, I can’t explain it,” he said. “The kinds of things that you see in society, you have a lot of outlier people that do things that are almost inexplicable, where the push back against science is in a way that gets translated into threats to me, my daughters, my wife. I mean that is completely crazy, it really makes you shake your head.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fauci has been a focal point of criticism from Trump supporters such as Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, and also from the president himself, who has frequently complained that the nation’s top infectious disease expert has higher poll numbers than he does.

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Dr. Fauci says his family is being threatened because of a ‘completely crazy’ backlash against science

Published

1 min ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's John Berman on Thursday that he and his family are facing death threats because some Americans are having an irrational backlash against scientists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked by Berman about the threats he's received, Fauci turned it into a broader discussion about America's divisive politics.

"You know, there's such divisiveness right now in this country, John, I mean, I can't explain it," he said. "The kinds of things that you see in society, you have a lot of outlier people that do things that are almost inexplicable, where the push back against science is in a way that gets translated into threats to me, my daughters, my wife. I mean that is completely crazy, it really makes you shake your head."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I’m so spoiled’: The View’s Meghan McCain still hasn’t decided her presidential choice

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain still hasn't decided who she'll vote for in the presidential election.

The show has gone on hiatus until the new season begins Sept. 8, but McCain discussed the election on Bravo's "Watch What Happens," reported The Daily Beast.

“Why does everyone ask me if I’m getting fired or quitting every 20 seconds?" McCain said, in response to a viewer question. "No other host has to go through this B.S. Yes, I’m coming back, it’s an election cycle.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Michigan GOP candidate who downplayed ties to DeVos hires her niece after getting $1 million cash infusion

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

Michigan Republican Senate candidate John James has sought to downplay his ties to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, but new campaign finance disclosures show her family is one of his biggest backers.

James, an Army veteran and businessman who lost his 2018 Senate race to Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., is running again this cycle against Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., with the backing of President Donald Trump.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image