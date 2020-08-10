Quantcast
‘Driveling idiot’ Trump slammed for ‘disgusting’ speech from White House briefing room

On Monday, President Donald Trump gave a news conference, briefly interrupted by a shooting just outside the White House grounds.

Commenters on social media slammed the president for his lengthy and partisan speech, and pointed out a number of lies and false claims.

George Conway burns to the ground Trump supporters who are suckered by his lies

On Monday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative attorney and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway excoriated Trump supporters, by writing a parody of what one might say in defense of the president.

"I believe Joe Biden is 'Sleepy' and 'weak.' I believe Biden could 'hurt God' and the Bible," wrote Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and a vocal critic of the president from the right for years. "I believe that if Biden is elected, there will be 'no religion, no anything,' and he would confiscate all guns, 'immediately and without notice.' He would 'abolish' 'our great,' 'beautiful suburbs,' not to mention 'the American way of life.' There would be 'no windows, no nothing' in buildings."

Joe Walsh reveals the 16 seconds on Fox News he knew it was worth losing everything by taking on Trump

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) was reassured in his decision to take on Donald Trump after watching a clip of Fox News that was posted to Twitter.

In the clip, Tucker Carlson is interviewing Glenn Beck.

"I'm living in an Alice in Wonderland world," Beck said. "Where, you know, I think that if I drink that, then I get smaller."

"If I eat something, I get larger," he continued, with the chyron reading, "Glenn Beck on the return of the Russia hoax."

"Nancy Pelosi, eat me," Beck requested.

Walsh offered his thoughts on the clip.

"I may have lost everything when I took on Trump, but then I listen to 16 seconds of these two, and I know, no matter what, I made the right decision," Walsh posted.

Nevada GOP blasted for allowing ‘dangerous lies’ by the Trump campaign about the state’s elections

Republicans were harshly criticized by veteran Nevada reporter Jon Ralson for telling "dangerous lies" about the state's upcoming 2020 election.

Ralston, the editor of The Nevada Independent, noted a tweet by former GOP Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

"Mail in voting is to voting what a take home exam is to a proctored one! And if you have a million dollar winning lottery ticket would you mail it in to claim the prize? Or would you hand carry it? Why would we treat the sacred right to vote with any more laxity?" Laxalt asked. "Secure our vote!"

