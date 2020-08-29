Elon Musk shows off progress merging brains and machines
Futurist entrepreneur Elon Musk late Friday demonstrated progress made by his Neuralink startup in meshing brains with computers, saying the work is vital to the future of humanity.
Musk has long contended that a neural lace merging minds with machines is vital if people are going to avoid being so outpaced by artificial intelligence that, under the best of circumstances, humans would be akin to “house cats.”
“It’s gonna be important from an existential threat standpoint,” Musk said of the project.
“That is what I think might be the most important thing that a device like this achieves.”
Members of the team shared a “wish list” that ranged from the technology returning mobility to the paralyzed and sight to the blind, to enabling telepathy and the uploading of memories for later reference — or perhaps to be downloaded into replacement bodies.
“Yes, I think in the future you will be able to save and replay memories,” Musk said.
“This is obviously sounding increasingly like a ‘Black Mirror’ episode, but I guess they are pretty good at predicting,” he quipped, referring to a Netflix series that puts disturbing twists on near-future technology.
For now, Neuralink is being tested in pigs with the team working on the potential for clinical trials.
A trio of pigs in pens took part in the demonstration: one of them was said to have been implanted with a Neuralink device wired to detect spikes in nerve activity in its snout.
The pig happily focused on food, mostly ignoring Musk and others gathered for the event.
Musk said that since the first version of Neuralink was revealed slightly more than a year ago, the device has been simplified and reduced to about the size of a large coin and the thickness of the skull.
With the help of a surgical robot, a piece of the skull is replaced with a Neuralink disk, and its wires are strategically inserted into the brain, the demonstration showed.
The disk registers nerve activity, relaying the information via common Bluetooth wireless signal to a device such as a smartphone, according to Musk.
“It actually fits quite nicely in your skull. It could be under your hair and you wouldn’t know.”
The purpose of the event was to attract engineering talent to the project, which has much work still to do on chips, software, robotics and more, according to Musk.
© 2020 AFP
‘I had to do it’: student leader defies Thailand’s royal taboo
When university student Rung calmly read out 10 demands to reform Thailand's monarchy before thousands of protesters at a pro-democracy rally this month, she defied the country's biggest political taboo.
Backed by an arch-royalist military and shielded by draconian royal defamation laws, the super-rich monarchy wields enormous influence in nearly every sphere of Thai society.
But 21-year-old Rung -- real name Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul -- said the August 10 protest at Thammasat University outside Bangkok was "the right time" to ask for change, even though she risked arrest."When I left the stage, I felt like I had expanded the boundaries... raised the limits on how people can talk about the monarchy," the bespectacled sociology and anthropology student told AFP.
That demonstration was one of many near-daily rallies -- some drawing thousands -- across Thailand as the democracy movement gathered steam, led by university students like her.
Poles divided 40 years after birth of Solidarity
Forty years after the Solidarity movement united Poles and sparked their peaceful triumph over communism, the EU member is now deeply divided as concerns mount over the health of its young democracy.
In what has become an iconic image, on August 31, 1980 freedom hero Lech Walesa used an enormous pen to ink an agreement with the communists that gave rise to Solidarity, the Soviet bloc's first and only independent trade union.
"I knew the communists wanted to deceive me, that they were trying to strike a deal with us but remain in power," said Walesa, the shipyard electrician turned Solidarity leader turned Polish president.
Breaking Banner
Billionaire T. Denny Sanford was under investigation for child pornography
T. Denny Sanford, the richest man in South Dakota and a major donor to children’s charities, was being investigated for possible possession of child pornography, according to four people familiar with the probe.
Investigators with the South Dakota attorney general’s Division of Criminal Investigation obtained a search warrant as part of the probe, according to two of the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. They said the case was referred to the U.S. Department of Justice for further investigation.