Emails show GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn involved with constituent mail decisions
MINNEAPOLIS — Emails between U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn and members of his congressional staff show the southern Minnesota Republican was personally involved in decisions about a high volume of publicly funded constituent mail that led to the dismissal of his chief of staff.Hagedorn’s heavy spending on constituent mail in the first three months of the year, some of it contracted out to a company owned by a part-time staffer, added up to more than one-fifth of his entire $1.4 million annual office budget, according to Legistorm, a service that tracks congressional spending.Hagedorn, first elected t…
Sacramento may pay people $1,000 to stay home when infected by coronavirus
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dealing with lower-income and hourly workers hit by the coronavirus, Sacramento County health officials say they are hoping to put together an experimental plan to pay some infected people $1,000 to get them to stay home from work for two weeks to avoid infecting others.The money would represent roughly two weeks of pay at about $12.50 an hour for people who might otherwise be tempted to go to work because they can’t afford to lose a paycheck and would not qualify for unemployment. That could include undocumented workers.Health officials say the stipend could be used in co... (more…)
Obama Presidential Center timeline moves forward after lawsuit dismissed
CHICAGO — A lawsuit over the planned Obama Presidential Center’s campus in Jackson Park has stalled after a federal appeals court panel ruled the plaintiffs did not suffer actual harm and that many of their grievances were not within the court’s jurisdiction.The 7th Circuit for the U.S. Court of Appeals issued the ruling on Friday, more than two years after community group Protect Our Parks Inc. filed suit alleging the Chicago Park District and the city of Chicago improperly transferred public park land to the Obama Foundation for private use. The decision to remand the case means the lawsuit ... (more…)