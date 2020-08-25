Eric Trump says his dad is sending ‘Americans to Mars … SOON’ — but said nothing about the Covid pandemic
First son Eric Trump was the third of Trump’s children to address the Republican National Committee Convention, following speeches by his half-sister Tiffany Trump and big brother Donald Trump, Jr.
In an argument that NASA may dispute, he said Americans would “soon” be headed to Mars.
“Every day my father fights for the American people. The forgotten men and women of this country, the ones who embody the American spirit, which is unlike anything else in the world. It built the New York City skyline, it built the Hoover Dam and soon — under my father’s leadership — it will send Americans to Mars,” he claimed.
Cristóbal Alex, a senior advisor to Joe Biden, blasted the first son’s speech.
“Eric Trump is talking about Mars travel. Americans are worried about COVID and jobs,” he said.
CNN graphic hilariously undermines RNC Convention claim — and viewers can’t stop laughing
The graphic CNN was airing during a Republican National Committee Convention completely undermined the argument made by the speaker on stage.
During the second night of the RNC Convention, former Florida AG and Trump defense attorney Pam Bondi took the stage to argue against "nepotism" by former Vice President Joe Biden.
At the same time, CNN was previewing upcoming speakers, which included Tiffany Trump, her half brother Eric Trump and the president's third wife, first lady Melania Trump.
Pam Bondi talking about Biden nepotism ahead of an exciting lineup of speakers who are totally there for their own talents! pic.twitter.com/3MKRjZS190
RNC selling ad space during Melania Trump’s speech delivered from the White House
Republicans are displaying the names of donors on the chyron of their convention video feed during first lady Melania Trump's RNC Convention speech, which she will deliver from the White House.
Ads are being run, including on Raw Story, with the text "Get your name displayed live during the 2020 GOP Convention," the ads reads, with a picture of Melania Trump on an ancient television.
"Our wonderful First Lady, Melania Trump, wants to broadcast the names of the President’s TOP supporters online during her speech at the 2020 GOP Convention," the fundraising page reads.