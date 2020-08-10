Eric Trump tells supporters to ‘mail in your ballot’ amid president’s relentless attacks on mail-in voting
First son Eric Trump encouraged supporters to vote by mail on Monday, even though President Donald Trump has continuously attacked the practice as a vehicle for purported “voter fraud.”
As reported by WFTV’s Christopher Heath, the president’s middle son told supporters to “mail in your ballot” during a campaign bus stop in Florida, where he was joined by former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.
Heath notes that Eric Trump’s encouragement of mailing in ballots comes at a time when Florida Republicans have been “fretting” over the decline in the number of GOP voters who have stated their intentions to vote by mail.
Trump’s messaging on mail-in voting has been wildly inconsistent in recent weeks. Even though he has claimed that the entire practice is rife with potential fraud, the president carved out an exception for Florida, which happens to be run by allied Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.
This still hasn’t stopped the president from attacking states that have mail-in voting if they are run by Democratic governors, however.
