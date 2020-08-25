Evangelicals call on Ivanka Trump to protect detained unaccompanied migrant children
Now that presidential adviser Ivanka Trump has helped headline an anti-human trafficking initiative announced earlier this month by the White House, more than a dozen prominent evangelicals have written to her requesting she protect detained and deported migrant children from human trafficking.In an open letter, more than a dozen evangelical leaders called upon the first daughter to ensure that her father’s administration adheres to federal anti-trafficking law in its treatment of unaccompanied migrant children.After reminding her of her recent declaration that trafficking is “the gravest of h…
2020 Election
Trump conspiracy theorists are giving America a scary look at what a ‘Biden resistance’ would look like in 2021
It took up 30 seconds Saturday night on the nightly news in Scranton, Pennsylvania — footage of maybe 20-30 white women (the kind our president likes to call “suburban housewives”) and their kids marching through a park in the Wayne County, Pennsylvania, seat of Honesdale, carrying signs such as “Keep Our Children Safe from Pedos!” The WNEP-TV anchorwoman — speaking to a region of northeast Pennsylvania that was so critical for President Donal Trump’s 2016 victory — reported in her tone of TV authority on their march “to bring awareness around human trafficking.”There were more than 200 of the... (more…)
US consulate employee attacked in Hong Kong
A staff member of the US Consulate General in Hong Kong was attacked by a man outside his workplace on Tuesday afternoon, police and a US official said.
The financial hub's police said they received a report on an attack in the afternoon which a consulate employee suffered a bloody injury to his head after a man struck him and fled.
A spokesperson of the consulate confirmed a staff member had been "assaulted by an unknown individual".
"The employee did not sustain life-threatening injuries. We cannot speculate on the assailant's motives at this time," the consulate official added.
2020 Election
Trump’s GOP is in trouble — and ‘it’s not clear what they can do’ to fix it: NYT polling analyst
New York Times polling analyst Nate Cohn took stock of the first night of the Republican National Convention and came away confused about whether the GOP accomplished its goals -- or even if accomplishing its goals was possible.
Writing on Twitter, Cohn said that the RNC has "a lot of work to do" to rebuild support ahead of the November election, but he warned that "it's also not always clear what they can do" to accomplish that.
"I'm reminded of the scene in 'Apollo 13,' when the flight director asks after the explosion: 'Let's look at this from the standpoint of status. What do we got on the spacecraft that's good?'" he writes. "At least on the numbers, they don't have many good answers to that question."