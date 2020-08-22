Republicans who abandoned Trump for Biden are ‘saints’ : Ex-RNC head
On MSNBC Saturday, former GOP Chairman Michael Steele lavished praise on Republicans who came to Joe Biden’s convention to speak in his favor.
“Michael, you see this parade of prominent Republicans that are endorsing the rival at the opposing party convention,” said anchor Alex Witt. “I would imagine this would be a nightmare. Are these folks sinners or saints?”
“In my book, they’re saints, because they put the country above their party,” said Steele. “They are willing to take the hit for their party that they’ve taken for years … a stark contrast that these individuals are standing up at a time when Republicans are not. It draws attention to the country to this contrast where these individuals look at the election and see the danger that lies ahead with going with Trump. As John Kasich said, look, I’m not talking about the policy, but we have to be concerned about the country first. That’s an important message right now.”
Michael Cohen’s book will expose multiple documented incidents of ‘Trump criminality’: ex-White House official
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, former Whole House Communications shop head Anthony Scaramucci gave another preview of former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's upcoming tell-all book, saying it will expose the "repetitiveness" of the president's criminality -- and that the jailed attorney has documents to back up his claims.
Speaking with host Alex Witt, Scaramucci was asked what other details he could divulge from the book that is scheduled to be released before the election.
Ex-US Attorney Preet Bharara checks off mistakes Bannon likely made that led to his arrest
On Saturday, former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara walked through how serious the charges are against former Trump adviser Steve Bannon — and how he likely got caught.
"It's very damning," said Bharara. "Sometimes you have cases somewhat triable. There are reasonable defenses. Always some defense someone can offer. In this case, think about what the fraud is ... time and time again, members of the We Build The Wall announced to the public and potential donors that they were not going to take any salary, not one penny. 100 percent of the money was going to go toward the building of the wall. You have that representation on one hand. And on the other hand, the prosecutors seem to have documentary evidence of lots and lots of money going right into the pockets of the defendants, in particular a $100,000 payment to the main defendant, Brian Kolfage, and $20,000 a month after that." He added that, "It's hard to imagine what an effective defense would be in this case."