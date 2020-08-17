Quantcast
Ex-Trump official reveals why meeting with the president was ‘terrifying’ — and why he now supports Biden

Published

1 min ago

on

The Lincoln Project is not the only conservative group that has been airing ads attacking President Donald Trump: Republican Voters Against Trump has also been making a case against reelecting him. But they’re tactic is different. Rather than getitng under Trump’s skin, RVAT tries to persuade uneasy GOP voters to abandon the president by offering testimonials from people just like them.

In an ad RVAT tweeted on Monday, Miles Taylor — former chief of staff for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security — revealed that when he was serving in the admnistration, the things he witnessed were “terrifying.”

“He was one of the most unfocused and undisciplined senior executives I have ever encountered,” Taylor explains in the ad. “I came away completely convinced, based on first-hand experience, that the president was ill-equipped and wouldn’t become equipped to do his job effectively — and what’s worse, was actively doing damage to our security.”

Taylor recalls, “We would go in to try to talk to him about a pressing national security issue: cyber attack, terrorism threat. He wasn’t interested in those things. To him, they weren’t priorities. The president wanted to exploit the Department of Homeland Security for his own political purposes and to fuel his own agenda.”

According to Taylor, Trump opposed relief funding for California during devastating fires because he didn’t want to help a blue state. And Trump, Taylor notes in the ad, didn’t want to hear about security threats unless they affected him personally.

“People who are still serving in the administration have said to me: just wait until the second term,” Taylor warns. “It’ll be no holds barred, it’ll be shock and awe, we’ll do what we want. Given what I’ve experienced in the administration, I have to support Joe Biden for president. And even though I’m not a Democrat — even though I disagree on key issues — I’m confident that Joe Biden will protect the country. And I’m confident he won’t make the same mistakes as this president.”


Federal judge blocks Trump from rolling back Obamacare protections — citing justice he appointed

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

On Monday, a federal district judge in New York blocked the Trump administration's new rule excluding transgender protections from the Affordable Care Act.

In his decision, Judge Frederic Block cited the Supreme Court's ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County — the pro-LGBTQ ruling recently handed down by Trump-appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Slate legal writer Mark Joseph Stern broke down the implications of the new ruling.

2020 Election

Watch Fox News cut away from Trump speech as he makes an outrageous claim about the 2020 campaign

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday addressed supporters at a rally in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

As Trump argued he was competitive in New York in 2020, Fox News cut away from his speech.

Election forecasters do not believe Trump has any chance of winning New York in 2020. In the 2016 election, Trump lost the state by over 22% of the vote, with Hillary Clinton winning 59% of the vote while Trump only received 37%.

Trump, who has long been known as a New Yorker, moved his residence to Florida after being elected president.

LOL. Fox News cut away from Trump's speech as he delusionally talked about how he plans to win New York in 2020. pic.twitter.com/Oen8auBHb8

Trump demands he get a ‘redo’ of the last 4 years because it was too hard for him to do his job

Published

39 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump apparently isn't happy with his first four years in office, according to his remarks on Monday demanding a kind of presidential do-over.

"We are going to win four more years," Trump announced to a Wisconsin crowd not social distancing. "And then after that we'll go for another four years, because they spied on my campaign. We should get a redo of four years."

Since Trump was elected he claimed that his campaign was spied on by former President Barack Obama. While it never happened and Republicans officials have even said as much, Trump still maintains that his campaign was spied on because Paul Manafort and Carter Page were personally under surveillance. Nothing related to the Trump campaign was surveilled, however, and there was a pause in monitoring Manafort while he worked for Trump.

