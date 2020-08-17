Ex-Trump official reveals why meeting with the president was ‘terrifying’ — and why he now supports Biden

The Lincoln Project is not the only conservative group that has been airing ads attacking President Donald Trump: Republican Voters Against Trump has also been making a case against reelecting him. But they’re tactic is different. Rather than getitng under Trump’s skin, RVAT tries to persuade uneasy GOP voters to abandon the president by offering testimonials from people just like them.

In an ad RVAT tweeted on Monday, Miles Taylor — former chief of staff for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security — revealed that when he was serving in the admnistration, the things he witnessed were “terrifying.”

“He was one of the most unfocused and undisciplined senior executives I have ever encountered,” Taylor explains in the ad. “I came away completely convinced, based on first-hand experience, that the president was ill-equipped and wouldn’t become equipped to do his job effectively — and what’s worse, was actively doing damage to our security.”

NEW: Testimonial ad from Trump’s Former DHS Chief of Staff @MilesTaylorUSA, declaring his support for Joe Biden and describing Trump’s presidency as “terrifying” and “actively doing damage to our security.” WATCH & go to https://t.co/Nz2NiSCquN for more. pic.twitter.com/iChqOdIIew — Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) August 17, 2020

Taylor recalls, “We would go in to try to talk to him about a pressing national security issue: cyber attack, terrorism threat. He wasn’t interested in those things. To him, they weren’t priorities. The president wanted to exploit the Department of Homeland Security for his own political purposes and to fuel his own agenda.”

According to Taylor, Trump opposed relief funding for California during devastating fires because he didn’t want to help a blue state. And Trump, Taylor notes in the ad, didn’t want to hear about security threats unless they affected him personally.

– Made illegal requests & said he had “magical authorities” pic.twitter.com/fyeCpiG08f — Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) August 17, 2020

“People who are still serving in the administration have said to me: just wait until the second term,” Taylor warns. “It’ll be no holds barred, it’ll be shock and awe, we’ll do what we want. Given what I’ve experienced in the administration, I have to support Joe Biden for president. And even though I’m not a Democrat — even though I disagree on key issues — I’m confident that Joe Biden will protect the country. And I’m confident he won’t make the same mistakes as this president.”