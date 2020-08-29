Ex-Trump voter says president’s ‘racist’ fearmongering won’t win her back — she’s all in for Biden
On Monday, The Wall Street Journal looked at President Donald Trump’s new strategy of leaning heavily into crime and urban riots in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake and the chaos in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
At least one regretful 2016 Trump supporter, however, told the paper that his campaign of fear was not going to win her back — she will still be voting for Joe Biden.
“Katie Callahan, a teacher who lives north of Atlanta, said she finds looting and property destruction to be ‘inappropriate.’ But she still plans to cast her ballot for Mr. Biden, despite voting for Mr. Trump in 2016, stating that her motivation was ‘to get the presidency back on track,'” reported Sabrina Siddiqui and Aaron Zitner.
“‘He’s just not the leader that I thought he would be — the way that he’s running the country, his personality,’ Ms. Callahan said, while adding she believed Mr. Trump’s handling of the protests to be ‘racist,'” continued the report.
Georgia, which backed Trump in 2016, has looked competitive in recent polls, with Trump and Biden neck and neck.
The president has sought to tie violence and unrest in major cities to Biden, in part by highlighting that it is mainly occurring in cities run by Democratic mayors — which is misleading, since Democrats run 64 of the top 100 largest cities and would thus be in charge of most cities seeing unrest by random chance alone. Democrats have pushed back by pointing out that Trump is still president and has a responsibility to ease national tensions.
2020 Election
Trump’s RNC speech showed all the signs of a man who knows he has already lost: columnist
In a column for the Washington Post, longtime political observer E.J Dionne compared Donald Trump's Republican National Convention speech in 2016 to this year's edition and suggested that the president is just mailing it in because he knows his chances of being re-elected are swiftly dying -- if not dead already.
According to Dionne, Trump's 2020 speech was full of references to Democratic presidential opponent Joe Biden as “low-energy” and “sleepy,” but it was Trump, clutching the lectern and "droning" on for over 70 minutes, who looked exhausted.
2020 Election
GOP candidate lies about Mexicans selling ‘tens of thousands’ of US kids into sex slavery
This week, Madison Cawthorn, a Republican U.S. House candidate for North Carolina who recently spoke at the Republican National Convention, published a video to his supporters falsely claiming that Mexican cartels on the southern national border are kidnapping tens of thousands of U.S. kids and then selling them on “the sex slave market.”
“Tens of thousands of our children are going missing every year,” he continued, “and it’s because of cartels like MS-13 coming into our country and doing harm.”
The fact-checkers at The Asheville Citizen-Times called his claim a “discredited” and “debunked” one “promoted by the extremist conspiracy theory movement” known as QAnon. QAnon believers think that a Democrat-run “deep state” is trying to stop Republican President Donald Trump from exposing an international child sex trafficking ring.
2020 Election
Donald Trump is now reveling in his lawlessness
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
Just as many political analysts never really internalized the disconnect between Trump's approval rating and the state of the economy before it crashed, they don't appear to understand that a modest backlash against the Black Lives Matter movement among white people isn't sending them into Trump's arms. At least not so far.