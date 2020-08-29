Ex-Trump voter says president’s ‘racist’ fearmongering won’t win her back — she’s all in for Biden

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal looked at President Donald Trump’s new strategy of leaning heavily into crime and urban riots in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake and the chaos in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

At least one regretful 2016 Trump supporter, however, told the paper that his campaign of fear was not going to win her back — she will still be voting for Joe Biden.

“Katie Callahan, a teacher who lives north of Atlanta, said she finds looting and property destruction to be ‘inappropriate.’ But she still plans to cast her ballot for Mr. Biden, despite voting for Mr. Trump in 2016, stating that her motivation was ‘to get the presidency back on track,'” reported Sabrina Siddiqui and Aaron Zitner.

“‘He’s just not the leader that I thought he would be — the way that he’s running the country, his personality,’ Ms. Callahan said, while adding she believed Mr. Trump’s handling of the protests to be ‘racist,'” continued the report.

Georgia, which backed Trump in 2016, has looked competitive in recent polls, with Trump and Biden neck and neck.

The president has sought to tie violence and unrest in major cities to Biden, in part by highlighting that it is mainly occurring in cities run by Democratic mayors — which is misleading, since Democrats run 64 of the top 100 largest cities and would thus be in charge of most cities seeing unrest by random chance alone. Democrats have pushed back by pointing out that Trump is still president and has a responsibility to ease national tensions.