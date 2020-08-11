Quantcast
Connect with us

Experts: Trump’s denial of trusting Putin more than US intelligence ‘sure sounds more like a confirmation’

Published

20 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump kicked off Tuesday by blasting John  Bolton, after numerous articles show his former National Security Advisor questioning the president’s strange allegiance to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In one, Bolton says Trump’s meeting with Putin in Helsinki was the incident that shocked him the most.

That was in 2018, when Trump stood next to the Russian President, told the world that Putin denied “meddling” in the U.S. election, and that Trump beloved Putin – over the U.S. intelligence community.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, on Tuesday Trump called Bolton “one of the dumbest people I’ve met in government.” He said Bolton “states often that I respected, and even trusted, Vladimir Putin of Russia more than those in our Intelligence Agencies.” And then tries to deny it is true by making a very odd statement.

“While of course that is not true, if the first people you met from so called American Intelligence were Dirty Cops who have now proven to be sleazebags at the highest level like James Comey, proven liar James Clapper, & perhaps the lowest of them all, Wacko John Brennan who headed the CIA, you could perhaps understand my reluctance to embrace!”

Experts are saying Trump’s attempt to deny the accusations he trusts the President of the Russian Federation more than the U.S. Intelligence Community sounds more like a confirmation than a denial.

Professor of international relations, political scientist and journalist David Rothkopf:

ADVERTISEMENT

Bloomberg Opinion columnist, author of “TrumpNation” Tim O’Brien:

ADVERTISEMENT

Former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, political commentator, and author David Frum:

ADVERTISEMENT

National security lawyer Bradley P. Moss:

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Kellyanne Conway explains White House shooting: People are ‘starting to lose it’ over Trump’s re-election

Published

22 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday suggested that a shooting at the White House occurred because people are "starting to lose it" over the possibility of Donald Trump being president for four more years.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Conway commented on a Monday shooting that caused Trump to abruptly end his press conference.

"You saw the president resumed his duties," Conway said. "That's very Donald Trump also. The show must go on, the briefing went on."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Listening to experts is elitist’: Idaho Republicans move to strip power from public health officials

Published

25 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

Idaho lawmakers are moving to strip the authority of public health districts to close schools in emergencies or require masks for safety reasons.

The legislature's Education Working Group voted overwhelmingly in favor of the proposal to take away power from "elitist" public health officials and allow school boards to make those health-related decisions, reported Boise State Public Radio.

“We’re letting a few fearful people control the lives of those of us who are not fearful,” said Sen. Steven Thayn (R-Emmett).

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump has a plan to steal the election — here’s the risky way Dem voters can thwart it: columnist

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has been simultaneously attacking mail-in voting even as his administration's officials have been slowing down the United States Postal Service's deliveries in the months leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie believes that the president is going to claim victory on election night if early results show him ahead, and then try to block the counting of any ballots that have been sent through mail.

Continue Reading
 
 