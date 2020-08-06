Quantcast
‘Falwell should step down’: GOP leader calls for Liberty University to find a new president after ‘appalling’ behavior

Published

1 min ago

on

The vice-chair of the House Republican Caucus called for Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. to step down.

“Jerry Falwell Jr’s ongoing behavior is appalling,” Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) posted on Twitter.

“As a Music Faculty Advisory Board Member and former instructor [at Liberty University], I’m convinced Falwell should step down,” Walker said.

“None of us are perfect, but students, faculty, alumni and [the Liberty University choir] deserve better,” he explained.

Walker was a baptist pastor prior to his political career.

Falwell, Jr. has been in a scandal ofter posting — and then deleting — a picture of him holding a woman who is not his wife on a yacht — with both of the pants unbuttoned.

Screen capture

Trump appointee linked to ‘allegedly illegal pyramid scheme’ shut down by federal regulators

Published

24 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

On Thursday, Politico reported that James Miles, the Trump administration's choice to run the federally-backed Open Technology Fund, was involved in a pair of multilevel marketing schemes, including one that was shut down after a government investigation.

"The Federal Trade Commission shut one of them down, calling it 'an allegedly illegal pyramid scheme.' A 2010 government legal filing describes Miles as a 'participant' in that company, Fortune Hi-Tech Marketing, which he acknowledged was a 'pyramid' — but insisted was legal," reported Daniel Lippman. "Miles publicly vouched for the second company, Excel Communications, while he was a top South Carolina official and his wife was being paid by the firm. But today he denies he ever had any formal involvement with either company."

Senate adjourns until Monday as members leave town without a deal on coronavirus stimulus or enhanced unemployment

Published

47 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

The United States Senate adjourned on Thursday, allowing members a three-day weekend despite the fact enhanced unemployment has expired and there has been no deal reached on the next round of COVID-19 stimulus.

The decision to leave Washington, DC for the weekend comes the same day the federal government reported over 1 million Americans have filed new unemployment claims -- for the 20th week in a row.

The Senate is adjourned till Monday afternoon, with no deal on a new COVID rescue. McConnell cancelled August recess today, but a lot of senators have skipped town anyway.

Trump may deploy federal agents to polling locations to suppress turnout: Election lawyers

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump caused national outrage when his administration deployed federal agents to cities around the country to engage with civil rights protesters.

But that could just be the beginning — according to Newsweek, election experts are fearful that the president may also try to send federal agents to polling places, intimidating people out of casting ballots.

"The concern from election attorneys, many of whom work with Democrats, is two-fold," wrote Adrian Carrasquillo. "In 2018, a consent decree expired first put in place in 1982 that restricted Republicans from engaging in so-called 'ballot security' activities like campaigns to guard against voter fraud without court approval. That decision by New Jersey district judge John Michael Vazquez, appointed by President Barack Obama, allowed Republicans to mount a sprawling $20 million program in 15 states that will include 50,000 volunteers, according to a New York Times report."

