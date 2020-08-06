‘Falwell should step down’: GOP leader calls for Liberty University to find a new president after ‘appalling’ behavior
The vice-chair of the House Republican Caucus called for Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. to step down.
“Jerry Falwell Jr’s ongoing behavior is appalling,” Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) posted on Twitter.
“As a Music Faculty Advisory Board Member and former instructor [at Liberty University], I’m convinced Falwell should step down,” Walker said.
“None of us are perfect, but students, faculty, alumni and [the Liberty University choir] deserve better,” he explained.
Walker was a baptist pastor prior to his political career.
Falwell, Jr. has been in a scandal ofter posting — and then deleting — a picture of him holding a woman who is not his wife on a yacht — with both of the pants unbuttoned.
