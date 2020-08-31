Family’s welcome to new neighborhood turns cold when neighbors find out they’re biracial

When Maureen Roland’s family moved from California into their new neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri, they got a cold reception from neighbors when they found out that Maureen’s husband is Black and they have biracial children, according to a report from The Kansas City Star.
Maureen said she’s experience racism before, but not to this degree. “I have not experienced it this much. I have not experienced it this vocally,” she said.
Her husband, Jamari Roland, is an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and works for the State Department — bonafides that she thought would have earned respect from all of the police officers and firefighters who live in the area.
“It’s been a unique situation for me,” Jamari said. “I went to school in Hollywood. Growing up in a diverse community, I’ve had people call me slurs. I’ve had teachers ask my friends why they were hanging out with me. But we got here, and it’s so out in the open. I don’t know if it’s a sign of the times, but to openly go up to someone or make sure they get your attention and acknowledge that they don’t agree with your family?”
“Although they don’t know what the words mean, the expressions and body language are very clear: ‘What are you guys doing here?'” he added.
Read the Rolands’ full story over at The Kansas City Star.
