Family’s welcome to new neighborhood turns cold when neighbors find out they’re biracial

Published

1 min ago

on

When Maureen Roland’s family moved from California into their new neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri, they got a cold reception from neighbors when they found out that Maureen’s husband is Black and they have biracial children, according to a report from The Kansas City Star.

Maureen said she’s experience racism before, but not to this degree. “I have not experienced it this much. I have not experienced it this vocally,” she said.

Her husband, Jamari Roland, is an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and works for the State Department — bonafides that she thought would have earned respect from all of the police officers and firefighters who live in the area.

“It’s been a unique situation for me,” Jamari said. “I went to school in Hollywood. Growing up in a diverse community, I’ve had people call me slurs. I’ve had teachers ask my friends why they were hanging out with me. But we got here, and it’s so out in the open. I don’t know if it’s a sign of the times, but to openly go up to someone or make sure they get your attention and acknowledge that they don’t agree with your family?”

“Although they don’t know what the words mean, the expressions and body language are very clear: ‘What are you guys doing here?'” he added.

Read the Rolands’ full story over at The Kansas City Star.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Melania Trump couldn’t help but roll her eyes when ‘Princess Ivanka’ claimed she’d be the first female president

Published

21 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

First lady Melania Trump and first daughter Ivanka never seemed to get along that well, at least to observers watching the two when they appear in public. One such moment came the final night of the Republican convention when the first lady helped her husband down the stairs to the White House stage being used for the political event.

After the president's speech, the first lady and first daughter passed on stage briefly with Melania smiling and nodding to Ivanka, only to be completely ignored. It prompted quite the response from the first lady.

https://twitter.com/DGComedy/status/1299171443905761280

Trump celebrates his economy as unemployment becomes top Google search query in 97 percent of US counties

Published

56 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and the GOP spent most of last week celebrating the Trump economy as being solid and on the rebound after the February recession and the coronavirus pandemic.

Director of the United States National Economic Council Larry Kudlow said Trump rescued the United States as it was entering a recession. If one only considers the stock market it could be close to possible, but for the majority of Americans who can't afford to pay bills, much less play the stock market, it's a different story.

2020 Election

Donald Trump’s hunger for violence isn’t just about politics — it’s fuel for his bloated ego

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

There are a seemingly infinite number of stories about how Donald Trump is the worst kind of person in every possible way, so readers can be forgiven if they missed or forgot this one: In 1991, Trump, ever the soulless troll, took his then-mistress, Marla Maples, to Aspen, Colorado, to spring her on his then-wife, Ivana Trump. Accounts of the specific details vary, but converge on one central fact: The two women had a very public fight while Trump looked on, apparently with pleasure. Trump's main memory of the event was to bask in the envy of another man who witnessed the fight, because every story Trump tells about himself (most of which, of course, aren't true) is about how everyone else wishes they could be as awesome as him.

