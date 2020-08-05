Fauci expects tens of millions of COVID-19 vaccines ready in early 2021
Drugmakers will likely have tens of millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine in the early part of next year, with production ramping up so that it hits a billion doses by the end of 2021, Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. government official on infectious diseases, said in a Reuters interview on Wednesday.
Fauci said he has not seen any pressure from the White House to announce a vaccine close to the Nov. 3 election in the hopes of boosting President Donald Trump’s re-election chances.
He added that regulators have promised “they are not going to let political considerations interfere” with the approval of a COVID-19 vaccine and that “safety and efficacy” will be primary considerations.
Fauci’s interview with Reuters came on the same day Trump said in an interview with Fox News that the virus is “going away. It will go away like things go away.”
Fauci offered a more mixed assessment, saying some parts of the country had done well in containing the spread of the virus, while others were “on fire.”
Trump: ‘I’m doing the country a big favor’ with my conspiracy theories about voter fraud
At Wednesday's White House briefing on coronavirus, President Donald Trump was once again asked about his conspiracy theories about mail-in ballot fraud, in light of his move to sue the state of Nevada to stop an expansion of the practice.
When confronted with his previous lie that Nevada isn't checking signatures, Trump doubled down, saying it would be "physically impossible" to verify the ballots. He then repeated, for the third day in a row, his complaints about the New York primary process — and when a reporter pointed out to him that the delays in ballot reporting isn't evidence of fraud, he replied, "well, you're reading a different newspaper than me." He added that "I'm doing the country a big favor" by talking about these issues.
WATCH: White House official grilled on Trump’s lie that children are ‘almost immune’ to COVID-19
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was grilled by anchor Wolf Blitzer over President Donald Trump's lie that children are "almost immune" to coronavirus.
"Let's talk about schools while I have you, Mark," said Blitzer. "The president once again said schools should reopen because, in his words, and he said this today, I was surprised to hear it when he said it on 'Fox & Friends,' kids are virtually immune to the virus. They can get it and they can transmit it, especially if they're ten years and older, they can come home, even if they're totally asymptomatic, they can spread it to their parents, their grandparents, to other adults. These are serious situations we're watching right now. But the president seems to be giving a false sense of security."