‘Fawning’ Trump scorched for congratulating ‘murderous dictator’ Putin

The Senate Intelligence Committee’s report showing how President Donald Trump and members of his campaign team and family colluded with Russia also included an embarrassing letter from Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The 2007 letter congratulates Putin on being named TIME magazine’s “Man of the Year.” Many are calling it fawning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As you probably have heard, I am a big fan of yours!” Trump says in the letter, underlining those words with his iconic Sharpie.

Here’s what some are saying in response:

Holy Lord. I never even wrote something like this to The New Kids on the Block. Wow. https://t.co/BVM8TgRtJh — Ashlie Weeks (@ashlie_weeks) August 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

OMG! Trump sent a fawning little letter to Putin in 2017…”I’m a BIG FAN of yours”. A big fan of a heinous, murderous dictator who put bounties on the heads of US soldiers. #PutinsBigFanTrump@GOP should hang their heads in shame for enabling the Trump Horror Show. https://t.co/xBohTO3Xu7 — AMC (@Truthbuster) August 19, 2020

#Trump wrote #Putin a FAN LETTER! Hahahahaha! What an asshole! He did! He wrote to Putin, get this, “I’m your biggest fan!” And UNDERLINED IT! It’s in the Senate Intelligence Report! And you know what? That Steele dossier wasn’t far off!#DonnieYoureFired — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s fawning letter to his Puppet Master Putin. Note how he emphasizes in Sharpie. https://t.co/aLBgV0FqUd — Cher Davis (@cherdavis1000) August 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump wrote in a 2007 letter to Putin that he was a “big fan.” If only Trump showed as much enthusiasm for American institutions and allied leaders as he does for a Russian dictator. This letter was released by the… https://t.co/cLBXEpmf9H — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) August 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“He breaks up with our allies and writes love letters to dictators,” Kerry said. Below is a genuine love letter to Putin from Trump: “I am a big fan of yours!” pic.twitter.com/DUL32p8tY9 — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) August 19, 2020

2007: Trump begins a mating dance with Vladimir Putin by sending this letter to indicate that he is ovulating. pic.twitter.com/HbH3a8ecqk — JRehling (@JRehling) August 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

OMFG. 2007. I mean, everyone jokes about Trump’s love letters to Putin. But that’s actually, literally a love letter. Who needs a pee-pee tape. This should be on the front page of every major newspaper. — Ilya Lyashevsky (@ilyashev) August 18, 2020

Trump wrote Putin a big beautiful letter in 2007 when Vladdy daddy was named Time’s Person of the Year. “I’m a big fan” The letter was in the Senate Intel report released today. pic.twitter.com/BfplWk5xBi — 💙 Koko 🥁 💙 (@Kokomothegreat) August 18, 2020