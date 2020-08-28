Quantcast
FBI says it may have destroyed records on Trump’s brother Robert

Published

34 mins ago

on

(AFP / Brendan Smialowski)

On August 15, President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump — who had been involved in a bitter legal battle with the president’s 55-year-old niece, Mary L. Trump — died at New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan at the age of 71. BuzzFeed journalist Jason Leopold is reporting, on Twitter, that he filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for documents on Robert Trump — and that the FBI, “responded in record time, saying any docs it had may have been destroyed.”

Leopold tweeted a copy of the letter, dated August 27, that he received from the FBI — which told him, “Based on the information you provided, we conducted a search of the places reasonably expected to have records. However, we were unable to identify records responsive to your request.”

The FBI, in its letter, went on to tell Leopold, “Records potentially responsive to your request were destroyed. Since this material could not be reviewed, it is not known if it was responsive to your request.”

The letter was signed by the FBI’s Michael G. Seidel, section chief for record information.

Robert Trump’s legal battle with Mary Trump had to do with her tell-all book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” which was released on July 14 and paints a damning picture of the president as well as the late Fred Trump, Sr. — father of President Trump, Robert Trump, Maryanne Trump Barry and the late Fred Trump, Jr. (Mary Trump’s father) and grandfather of the president’s children Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany and Don, Jr. Robert Trump fought in court to prevent the release of Mary Trump’s book, citing a confidentiality agreement. But eventually, the courts sided with her and cleared the way for the book’s release.

