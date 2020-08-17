FBI urged to investigate Trump’s postmaster general for potential violations of two federal laws

On Monday, Reps. Ted Lieu (D-CA) and Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, calling for a federal investigation into the delays at the Postal Service.

“Multiple media investigations show that Postmaster DeJoy and the Board of Governors have retarded the passage of mail. If their intent in doing so was to affect mail-in balloting or was motivated by personal financial reasons, then they likely committed crimes,” said the letter. Lieu and Jeffries in particular cited 18 U.S.C. § 1701, which makes “knowingly and willfully” obstructing mail delivery a federal crime, and 18 U.S.C. § 595, which criminalizes using the power of a federal agency to influence an election.

“There is overwhelming evidence that Postmaster General DeJoy and the Board of Governors have hindered the passage of mail. At least 19 mail sorting machines, which can process 35,000 pieces of mail per hour, have been dismantled and over 671 are slated for reductions later this year,” continued the letter. Furthermore, “For several years, the President has repeatedly attacked the legitimacy of mail-in voting,” and “There is also evidence that the Postmaster General has a financial stake in multiple financial entities that are either competitors to or contractors for the Post Office,” including Amazon and XPO Logistics.

“Postmaster General DeJoy and the Board of Governors have already taken action to delay the passage of mail,” concluded Lieu and Jeffries. “Those actions may be violations of 18 U.S.C. § 1701 and § 595, and there is already significant factual predicate established in the multiple media reports to warrant an investigation by the FBI of Postmaster General DeJoy and the Board of Governors. We therefore urgently request that you open such an investigation.”

