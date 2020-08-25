Quantcast
Connect with us

FDA promotes pro-Trump propaganda after gun-loving ex-OAN reporter becomes its spokeswoman

Published

48 mins ago

on

The Twitter account for the Food and Drug Administration has started promoting propagandistic announcements lauding the Trump administration’s “achievements” in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic — shortly after President Donald Trump appointed Emily Miller, a gun-loving former reporter for One America News, as the agency’s spokeswoman.

ADVERTISEMENT

As documented by Media Matters’ Parker Molloy, the FDA this week issued an uncharacteristically political press release that touted the authorization of convalescent plasma as “Another achievement in [the Trump] administration’s fight against pandemic.”

When veteran reporter Julie Rovner, currently the chief Washington correspondent for Kaiser Health News, pointed out that FDA press releases typically don’t “trumpet administration achievements,” Miller replied to her on Twitter and said, “So?”

Molloy also points to assorted Media Matters reports on Miller’s work as a right-wing journalist over the years in which she fabricated quotes from former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, while also pushing conspiracy theories about the Obama administration trying to “track law-abiding citizens” with its promotion of “smart gun” technology that would allow guns to be fired only by authorized users.

Miller is also the author of a book titled, “Emily Gets Her Gun… But Obama Wants to Take Yours.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here’s why Trump is fundamentally incapable of mourning the dead

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Belligerent Patriots have been on the march since 9/11. Loyal Americans who love their country more than many of the people in it have been pledging their allegiance through outbursts of anger and bigotry. In their aggressive worldview myths prevail; painful truths are ignored. They cast the nation itself in a glow of grandeur in order to avoid coming to terms with its most pressing problems. Intolerance and violence become weapons deployed by forceful loyalists intent upon inflicting their will on national and international life. Americans have certainly been lured into such parades before. Eruptions like the revival of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s or the McCarthy "witch hunts" of the early 1950s demonstrated clearly that citizens could be drawn to a vision of the nation imbued with hostility and devoid of liberal ideals like justice for all. In our times Donald Trump has taken up this mantle of belligerence, but George W. Bush had already handed him this menacing baton.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans who think they can clean up Trumpism are too late — ‘Donnie Death Touch killed it’: Rick Wilson

Published

26 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Writing in the Daily Beast this Tuesday, Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson said that the recent Republican National Convention signaled the death of the Republican Party.

"Night one of the Trump Org Multi-Level Marketing Super-SalesCon Living Your Best Life Maximum Potential Oh My God The Black People Are Coming Unlimited Scream Fest 2020 achieved a level of Trump-adulation where even the North Koreans were likely saying, 'Bro, ease back.' He wasn’t just the nominee, he was the — ahem — 'Defender of Western Civilization' according to tween heartthrob and Turning Point USA frontman Charlie Kirk," Wilson writes.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

New York’s attorney general takes aim at changes to USPS: ‘These authoritarian actions are jeopardizing our democracy’

Published

31 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

New York's attorney general Letitia James has filed a federal lawsuit challenging changes at the U.S. Postal Service that could impact the November election.

President Donald Trump's new postmaster general Louis DeJoy has been grilled by lawmakers over recent changes that have resulted in delays and weakened confidence about mail-in voting, and James announced that her office was challenging those new rules, reported CNN.

Continue Reading
 
 