Quantcast
Connect with us

Federal judge rips into Supreme Court for giving rogue cops near-total immunity to lawsuits

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Tuesday, in a police misconduct case, Mississippi federal judge Carlton Reeves reluctantly granted qualified immunity to the officer involved — but not before a blistering opinion dozens of pages long, slamming the legal status quo and demanding that the Supreme Court step in to stop giving police officers near-total immunity from lawsuits for misconduct on the job.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case centered on Clarence Jamison, a Black man driving from Arizona to South Carolina in a Mercedes convertible who was stopped by a police officer despite doing nothing illegal or suspicious. The officer interrogated him for ten minutes, ran a police dog over his car for drugs, and “nearly two hours after it started … left Jamison by the side of the road to put his car back together.”

“Thankfully, Jamison left the stop with his life,” wrote Reeves, who is himself Black. “Too many others have not. The Constitution says everyone is entitled to equal protection of the law — even at the hands of law enforcement. Over the decades, however, judges have invented a legal doctrine to protect law enforcement officers from having to face any consequences for wrongdoing.”

Under the current standard of “qualified immunity,” an officer cannot be sued for any action in the course of their duties that has not explicitly been ruled a violation of constitutional rights by a prior court — and in practice, that makes these lawsuits virtually impossible. The Supreme Court declined to take up a case re-examining the issue earlier this year.

“This Court is required to apply the law as stated by the Supreme Court,” wrote Reeves, granting the immunity. “But let us not be fooled by legal jargon. Immunity is not exoneration. And the harm in this case to one man sheds light on the harm done to the nation by this manufactured doctrine. As the Fourth Circuit concluded, “This has to stop.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Jeffrey Epstein was a member of Mar-a-Lago — but Trump kicked him out for pursuing a member’s daughter

Published

1 min ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has tried to downplay his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the late billionaire wealth manager accused of a giant child sex-trafficking operation, saying "I'm not a fan of his," and that he was never a member of Trump's elite Mar-a-Lago country club in South Florida.

But according to the Miami Herald, an upcoming book, "The Grifter's Club," reveals that Epstein was in fact a member of Mar-a-Lago — and that he was kicked out.

"Another club member explained that Trump 'kicked Epstein out after Epstein harassed the daughter of a member. The way this person described it, such an act could irreparably harm the Trump brand, leaving Donald no choice but to remove Epstein,' said Sarah Blaskey, a Miami Herald investigative reporter who co-wrote the book with Miami Herald journalists Nicholas Nehamas and Jay Weaver and Caitlin Ostroff of The Wall Street Journal," wrote Kevin Hall. "A footnote in the book says the authors were shown the club’s registry from more than a decade earlier and that Epstein in fact had been a member until October 2007."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

WNBA players protest GOP senator with ‘Vote Warnock’ warm-up shirts supporting her Democratic challenger

Published

38 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia was protested by some of her own employees on Tuesday.

"WNBA players are wearing 'Vote Warnock' T-shirts to games this week to support Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is challenging Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) for her Senate seat," ESPN reported Tuesday. "Last month Loeffler wrote a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert objecting to the league's promotion of Black Lives Matter -- which is painted on the courts at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, where the league is holding its return -- and instead advocating for teams to add American flags to jerseys."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘It was a bomb of some kind’: Trump pushes conspiracy theory about Beirut explosion

Published

46 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

At Tuesday's White House press briefing on coronavirus, President Donald Trump opened by discussing the fireworks factory explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, saying that it "looks like a terrible attack."

Pressed by reporters, Trump doubled down. "I met with some of our great generals," he said. "They seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind."

It is not clear yet exactly how the explosion happened, but the current prevailing theory was that it was an explosion of hazardous materials in a warehouse in the port. A fire, and a series of small detonations of fireworks, preceded the main explosion.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image