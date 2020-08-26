‘I almost fell out of my chair’: Widespread shock over Melania’s claims about Trump

First lady Melania Trump addressed the Republican National Committee Convention on Tuesday evening.

The partisan political speech was given from the White House, with the first lady speaking behind the official presidential seal.

Here is some of what people were saying about the claims in her speech:

First Lady Melania Trump offers well-wishes to all impacted by coronavirus, as she looks out upon a large White House crowd not wearing face coverings, which health experts say is critical to stopping the rapid spread of the deadly virus. #RNC2020 — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) August 26, 2020

“He demands action,” Melania says of her husband, who cheated on her with a porn star shortly after she gave birth to their son. — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) August 26, 2020

Has Melania ever actually met her husband? She seems to be describing someone else, someone very different than @realDonaldTrump — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 26, 2020

Trump works harder, says Melania, by spending the record number of days on the golf course, especially during a pandemic that has killed 180,000 Americans.#RNC2020 — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) August 26, 2020

Melania speaking about women's suffrage about an hour after a speaker who thinks women should be stripped of their right to vote. — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) August 26, 2020

Melania's speech is literally being met with crickets chirping — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 26, 2020

Melania's talking about her immigrant experience. A reminder – exactly 4 years ago this month, Donald Trump promised a press conference "over the next couple of weeks" at which she'd address allegations she broke immigration laws. We're still waiting.https://t.co/DrFafzMZLe — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 26, 2020

For the record, Melania Trump somehow obtained U.S. citizenship via an "Einstein Visa" typically reserved for Pulitzer winners or Olympians — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) August 26, 2020

Your daily reminder that Melania trump had the audacity to openly question President Obama's citizenship, while HER OWN path to citizenship is highly questionable. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 26, 2020

Melania: "Totally honesty is what we deserve from the President." DONALD TRUMP LIES ABOUT LITERALLY EVERYTHING — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 26, 2020

Seriously, even Trump is bored with her speech. pic.twitter.com/OKRBZlO9oy — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) August 26, 2020

Melania just said Trump welcomes differences of opinion. I'm dead. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 26, 2020

Melania Trump talking about how political attacks on the opposition party would be a waste of time tonight is just a touch disorienting given all else. — Matt Berman (@Mr_Berman) August 26, 2020

Wait melania is saying trump is honest? Didn’t he cheat on her and then pay @StormyDaniels during the 2016 election — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 26, 2020

Melania believes four more years with Donald is best for America. But, if he is not re-elected, do you think she will stay with him four more years? Real question. — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) August 26, 2020

Melania's speech was boring and full of lies, but you won't heard that from the major networks because they need to both sides everything — Josh Russell (@josh_emerson) August 26, 2020

Melania: “Total honesty is what we deserve from our president.” Yes, and President Trump has made more than 20,000 false or misleading statements as president, which is not good! #rnc #gopconvention — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) August 26, 2020

As Melania talks about the perils of cyberbullying it occurs to me that perhaps like all other Republicans she hasn’t read Trump’s tweets — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 26, 2020

This speech is not stolen from Michelle Obama #melania #RNCConvention2020 — Pete Dominick (@PeteDominick) August 26, 2020

For two nights, the RNC has only divided the country, Melania is screwing up the messaging by calling for people to come together. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 26, 2020

“He doesn’t waste time playing politics” — Melania on [squints at notes] … … Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/eJFj1bzGCZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 26, 2020

“He doesn’t waste time playing politics,” Melania says. I almost fell out of my chair. That’s ALL that Trump does. Every decision is political. As I wrote: Doing the right thing, for him, is simply doing whatever he thinks will benefit him the most. https://t.co/opbauZvE6T — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) August 26, 2020