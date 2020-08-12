‘Fetid stench of weakness’: Trump slammed by ex-GOP operative for his rambling Fox News rant
Speaking to Sean Hannity about the selection of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Tuesday, President Donald Trump launched into a meandering rant in which he attacked “fake reporting” on Russia and called the Pulitzer Prize “worthless.”
But yes, the real issue here is Joe Biden's mental condition https://t.co/W9SVajBBn4
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 12, 2020
Longtime Republican strategist Steve Schmidt, now a Never Trump activist, scorned Trump’s rant for “the fetid stench of weakness.”
This demonstrates Trump’s absolute unfitness for the Presidency. He is embittered, paranoid and obsessed with chasing the demons he believes swirl around him. The world’s most powerful man is coincidentally its’ greatest victim. The fetid stench of weakness blankets drivel https://t.co/Q08SaKWXsV
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 12, 2020
Listen to the interview below: