‘Fetid stench of weakness’: Trump slammed by ex-GOP operative for his rambling Fox News rant

Published

4 mins ago

on

Speaking to Sean Hannity about the selection of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Tuesday, President Donald Trump launched into a meandering rant in which he attacked “fake reporting” on Russia and called the Pulitzer Prize “worthless.”

Longtime Republican strategist Steve Schmidt, now a Never Trump activist, scorned Trump’s rant for “the fetid stench of weakness.”

Listen to the interview below:

2020 Election

Trump surrogate says Kamala Harris isn’t Black enough: ‘She is descended from slave owners’

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

Stacy Washington, co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, suggested to Fox News on Wednesday that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is not Black enough to be a historic vice presidential pick.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Washington recalled that Harris was "mean" to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden during the primary debates.

"She peeled the skin off of him, roasted him and had him for lunch over the fact that he opposed busing back in the day," Washington said. "And she was a little girl who was bused to another school district."

"So she has really played up this idea that she's a traditional Black American like myself and so many others who count ourselves among the millions of Black people who are descended from slaves," the Trump surrogate continued. "But she's not descended from slaves. She's descended from slave owners."

Just like Trump: This billionaire GOP governor keeps firing top officials when he has a crisis

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

In the midst of a billion-dollar road-building program last year, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice fired his transportation secretary. The two had disagreed about how to best spend the money.

A year earlier, while the state worked to recover from a major flood, Justice ousted his commerce secretary, the cabinet member who was leading much of the effort. The governor blamed him for delays in helping flood victims.

And as the COVID-19 pandemic raged this summer, Justice forced out his top public health officer. He faulted her for a lag in reporting how many virus patients had recovered.

