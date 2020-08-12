‘Fetid stench of weakness’: Trump slammed by ex-GOP operative for his rambling Fox News rant

Stacy Washington, co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, suggested to Fox News on Wednesday that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is not Black enough to be a historic vice presidential pick.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Washington recalled that Harris was "mean" to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden during the primary debates.

"She peeled the skin off of him, roasted him and had him for lunch over the fact that he opposed busing back in the day," Washington said. "And she was a little girl who was bused to another school district."

"So she has really played up this idea that she's a traditional Black American like myself and so many others who count ourselves among the millions of Black people who are descended from slaves," the Trump surrogate continued. "But she's not descended from slaves. She's descended from slave owners."