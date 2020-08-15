Firenado: National Weather Service issues America’s first-ever warning for a fire tornado
The year 2020 continued to make history as a terrible time as America received its first-ever warning of firenadoes.
“The Reno office of the National Weather Service warned Northern California of a fiery tornado Saturday afternoon that had sprung up near a large, fast-moving wildfire in the Sierra. That’s right: A firenado,” the Sacramento Bee reported Saturday. “It is the first known issuance of a tornado warning for the climate phenomenon since it burst into California’s consciousness during the deadly Carr Fire in 2018.”
Indeed, Washington Post meteorologist Matthew Cappucci confirmed it was a first.
“For the first time in history, a tornado warning has been issued for a likely fire tornado,” Cappucci reported. “These are not ‘firewhirls.’ This is a rotating smoke plume being ingested into a pyrocumulonimbus cloud that could produce a bonafide fire-induced tornado. Tornadic wind speeds.”
Here are some of the images and videos people were posting online:
image of the fire tornado in Lassen Co., CA today. divine. gorgeous. unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/jr9zj89tTh
— Morgan Fuld (@mjfuld54) August 16, 2020
What the fuck? A fire tornado in CA? What the hell even is this year? Seriously like whoever is play jumanji PLEASE FINISH YOUR GAME ALREADY!! 2020 needs to end pic.twitter.com/BMKcD9g6Ft
— Alexis James (Lexi) 💚🏹 (@LexiJ25) August 16, 2020
Fire Tornado today outside Chilcoot and Hallelujah Junction California. This was intense and scary!!!! @TheTXWXchaser @spahn711 @JimCantore @ReedTimmerAccu @jeffpiotrowski #CAwx #LoyaltonFire #firenado #FireSeason2020 pic.twitter.com/vfwrTKK02n
— Tasha Joy (@That1GirlTasha) August 16, 2020
#loyaltonfire exploding in size. Pyrocumulus vortex TimeLapse @weather_west pic.twitter.com/jM8kc9y9Od
— Barry Winston (@BSWinston) August 15, 2020
Who had #FireTornado on their list of things left that could happen in 2020?!? Well, CA officially had the first Fire Tornado in history today! Like the things that are happening is crazy crazy! #2020 #HeatWave pic.twitter.com/aYCSSe1IZb
— Brad Everett Young (@BradEYoung) August 16, 2020
The "Fire Tornado" #LoyaltonFire is less than 20 miles away.
Here's some photos my friend took on the road sometime this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/jR076cmVwR
— Gingeroo 🌲 #CA01 😷 #WearAMask (@Destiny22Ginger) August 16, 2020
To be sure, this is not the first fire tornado in history, but it's the first warning for one.
The worst one I'm aware of was 2018 in the Carr Fire in Redding, CA: https://t.co/cwJdXzs3eZ
— Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) August 15, 2020