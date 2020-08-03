Quantcast
Florida Democrats ask their own candidate to withdraw his candidacy after cocaine arrest: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Democrats in Florida are asking their own candidate to end his campaign for county commission after an arrest for DUI and cocaine.

“A Collier County commission candidate’s arrest in East Naples this past weekend has prompted calls from his party to drop out of the race,” the Naples Daily News reported Monday. “John Jenkins, 55, was booked into the Naples Jail Center Sunday morning and faces a felony charge of possession of cocaine, according to a Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. He was released later that day on $5,000 bond.”

Jenkins is the lone Democrat running for a seat being vacated by Commissioner Donna Fiala, who is not running for re-election.

Annisa Karim, chairwoman of the Collier County Democratic Party, issued a statement on the situation.

“We were saddened to hear of the difficult times John Jenkins is going through,” Annisa Karim, chairwoman of the Collier County Democratic Party, said in a written statement. “We all deserve the space and privacy to deal with disruptive issues in our lives. It would be in his — and the community’s — best interest, therefore, for Mr. Jenkins to withdraw from his run for County Commission in District 1.”


Breaking Banner

Harvard researchers want less accurate tests for COVID-19

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

The aphorism "perfect is the enemy of good enough" has been played out to tragic effect in the US's inadequate testing for the coronavirus, according to researchers calling for quick tests that cost only about a dollar each, and which may not be as accurate but can be carried out several times a week by the whole population.

Michael Mina, assistant professor of epidemiology at Harvard University, has for weeks been pushing for what he calls "crappy" tests.

His idea is to move away from the current high-precision molecular tests, known as PCR tests, which are still scarce in large swathes of the country and which people often have to wait hours to get done, and then have to wait days -- or up to a week -- for the results.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Seth Meyers goes after ‘sociopath’ Jared Kushner for America’s coronavirus failures

Published

38 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

The host of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on NBC harshly criticized senior White House advisor Jared Kushner for America's COVID-19 testing failures.

"More than 155,000 Americans have now died from the coronavirus pandemic," Meyers noted. "Cases are rising in more than 20 states. The U.S. now accounts for one-quarter of all coronavirus deaths in the world."

"And in some parts of the country, people are waiting as long as two-weeks to get their test results -- which is insane. The whole point of testing is to find cases, isolate them and trace their contacts. If it takes two weeks, it's pointless."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Virologist rips Deborah Birx: ‘She’s ignored the evidence’ with her ‘willful disregard for the science’

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

The White House coronavirus coordinator continues to lose support among the medical community, according to a new report in The Washington Post.

The report noted Dr. Deborah Birx has also been undermined by Trump, who attacked her on Twitter.

So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics. In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!

Continue Reading
 
 
