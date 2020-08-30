Quantcast
Florida man accused of ‘Trump violence’ after pulling gun on Black Lives Matter protesters

2 hours ago

Counter-protester pulling a gun on Black Lives Matter activists (screengrab)

Shocking video purported to be taken in Tallahassee, Florida shows a man drawing a gun on Black Lives Matter protesters.

“Here’s a video of #TrumpViolence in Tallahassee as a psycho enters our protest and hits my GIRLFRIEND – he gets the hands put to him and pulls a gun like he didn’t expect it,” Twitter account @skidpapi posted.

In the video, the man can be seen pointing a handgun at a protester on his knees, with both hands above his head.

Two police quickly responded and disarmed the man.

No, Trump didn’t create ‘the greatest economy in history’ — or even in the last few years

16 mins ago

August 30, 2020

The most repeated phrase of the Republican National Convention was that President Donald Trump created the greatest economy the world has ever seen. The evidence, however, shows that it’s not the greatest in world’s history, or American history.  It may not be even better than the Obama economy, even before the pandemic devastated our economy.

GDP Growth: I went to Macrotrends.net to gather all of the data on annual growth rates from 1961 to 2019, before the pandemic.  In his best year, 2018, Trump’s growth rate was 3.18 percent, good for 29th best since JFK took office. In 2019, the GDP growth rate was 2.33 percent (41st best) and in 2017, it was 2.22 percent (44th best) out of all 59 years. In 1950, our first quarter GDP growth rate was 16.7 percent, according to Trading Economics.

Ivanka Trump pitched a rosy second term — and glossed over the reality for working women

20 mins ago

August 30, 2020

Introducing her father on the final night of the Republican National Convention, Ivanka Trump presented Americans with a picture of a grandfather, a defender of working people and of women — an unconventional “people’s” president.

This story first appeared at The 19th.

It was a rousing message, delivered by one of the administration’s most effective surrogates — even if the positive portrait it painted was at odds with many of the president’s public actions.

Watch: The 2020 RNC’s most egregious lies — debunked

1 hour ago

August 30, 2020

In this video, I debunk some of the most egregious lies from the 2020 Republican National Convention.

There were so many that the selection was difficult. From pretending the coronavirus pandemic is over to claiming Trump built the “best economy ever,” there was no shortage of misinformation and outright falsehoods during the RNC. I reacted to the most outrageous whoppers and provided some fact-based rebuttals.

Vote the liar-in-chief and his enablers out in November, and share this video with anyone you think watched this dangerous misinformation parade.

