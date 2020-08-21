Former insider says ‘waste and dysfunction at the NRA was staggering’

The former chief of staff for the NRA’s Wayne LaPierre has a new tell-all book coming out, where he says that the gun rights group experienced for the first time ever parents and politicians fighting back “in a bigger, more organized way” after its botched response the Parkland shooting, Axios reports.

“And now the frustration boiled over, as the survivors of Parkland took to the airwaves to plead for an end to the violence, to plead on behalf of their slain classmates. … [T]he NRA offered its standard playbook and the party line,” says Josh Powell, author of Inside the NRA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Powell goes on to tell Axios that the waste and disfunction at the NRA was “staggering” and cost the organization millions of dollars throughout the years.

“To me, the NRA has completely shirked its obligations to gun owners, citizens, and the children of our country,” Powell said.