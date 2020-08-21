Quantcast
Former insider says ‘waste and dysfunction at the NRA was staggering’

Published

34 mins ago

on

Wayne LaPierre, Jr. is executive vice president of the National Rifle Association. Photo by Gage Skidmore.

The former chief of staff for the NRA’s Wayne LaPierre has a new tell-all book coming out, where he says that the gun rights group experienced for the first time ever parents and politicians fighting back “in a bigger, more organized way” after its botched response the Parkland shooting, Axios reports.

“And now the frustration boiled over, as the survivors of Parkland took to the airwaves to plead for an end to the violence, to plead on behalf of their slain classmates. … [T]he NRA offered its standard playbook and the party line,” says Josh Powell, author of Inside the NRA.

Powell goes on to tell Axios that the waste and disfunction at the NRA was “staggering” and cost the organization millions of dollars throughout the years.

“To me, the NRA has completely shirked its obligations to gun owners, citizens, and the children of our country,” Powell said.


Trump’s empire of corruption may be coming unglued at last

Published

1 min ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

As the Democrats staged a successful virtual telethon-style convention over the past four days, Donald Trump has been running around the country saying that there's no way he can lose the election unless it's "rigged" and telling Fox News that he plans to send law enforcement to polling places, "to Democrat areas, not to the Republican areas, as an example. Could be the other way too, but I doubt it." He's also pretty much endorsed the conspiracy cult QAnon, saying they are people who like him "very much." On Thursday he watched yet another of his 2016 campaign leaders hauled off in handcuffs by federal agents.
2020 Election

Biden campaign already hard at work assembling cabinet picks: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, senior officials in former Joe Biden's campaign for the presidency have already started reaching out and vetting possible candidates to serve in his cabinet should he defeat Donald Trump in November.

Among names being bandied about are Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg.The report notes that the former VP has turned to Tony Blinken, the former deputy national security adviser in the Obama-Biden White House, former Harvard president Lawrence Summers and Gautam Raghavan, chief of staff to Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA).

Mike Pence snaps when CNN’s John Berman grills him over Trump’s embrace of conspiracy nuts

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence on Friday got testy after CNN host John Berman grilled him about President Donald Trump's embrace of conspiracy theories such as QAnon.

During a contentious exchange, Berman asked him why the president declined to denounce QAnon, the conspiracy theory that claims the entire Democratic Party is a Satanic cult filled with cannibals and pedophiles.

Pence, however, falsely claimed that the president never "embraced" QAnon even though he boasted that its adherents have said very supportive things about them and praised them for "loving" America.

"You said he embraced that, I didn't hear that," Pence said. "I heard the president talk about he appreciates those who support him."

