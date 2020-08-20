Former Republican CIA and FBI heads join with 70 national security officials to endorse Joe Biden

The intelligence community appears to be rejecting another term of President Donald Trump.

Reuters reported Thursday afternoon that the former Republican CIA and FBI chiefs will join 70 national security officials in endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden in his bid for the presidency.

The report explained that the group is “launching a scathing indictment” of Trump, calling him corrupt and unfit to do the job.

“The 73-strong group includes retired General Michael Hayden, who served as national security director and head of the CIA; William Webster, the only man to serve as both head of the CIA and FBI; John Negroponte, the first director of National Intelligence; Michael Leiter, former director of the National Counterterrorism Center; and Mike Donley, former Air Force secretary,” said Reuters.

“Trump has demonstrated that he lacks the character and competence to lead this nation and has engaged in corrupt behavior that renders him unfit to serve as president,” they said in a statement that will appear in a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal Friday.

“We have concluded that Donald Trump has failed our country and that Vice President Joe Biden should be elected the next President of the United States,” it goes on.

