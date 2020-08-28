Quantcast
Connect with us

Four coronavirus cases emerge from GOP convention in Charlotte

Published

51 mins ago

on

After health officials raised concern about the lack of social distancing and mask wearing at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, two attendees and two support staff have now tested positive for coronavirus.

Those infected and those who came into contact with them have been instructed to quarantine immediately. The true extent of infections that resulted from the convention won’t be known until an “after-infection” report is released. Charlotte has been a hot spot for the virus since March.

ADVERTISEMENT

There have been almost 25,000 confirmed cases and 290 related deaths in the region as of Thursday.

Read the full report over at The Charlotte Observer.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Florida cop caused 92-year-old woman to bleed when he handcuffed her for rolling a stop sign

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

A deputy in Florida's Lee County this week was placed on paid administrative leave when he caused a 92-year-old woman to bleed after handcuffing her in her own driveway after she rolled through a stop sign.

Local news station NBC 2 reports that Bonita Springs resident Dorothy Friedenreich was driving back home from the store when she apparently missed a stop sign.

She saw police lights in back of her and pulled into her driveway.

The woman got out of her car and started to walk away from the deputy, who proceeded to grab her by the arms and press them behind her back.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP congressman publicly denounced by his own sister for being ‘intertwined’ with Trump

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

The sister of Rep. Steve Chabot (R-OH) took to Facebook to slam her brother for being "intertwined" with President Trump after he voted against funding for the Postal Service last weekend.

"Enough is enough," Carol Del Prince wrote in her post on Sunday. "You don’t serve the people who 'elected' you in the very gerrymandered 1st District of Ohio. We The People need better representation in Washington. You’re so intertwined with Trump and his corrupt administration that you’ve lost your way. No amount of pizza can change your record and actions since January 2017."

Del Prince even invited Chabot's Democratic opponent to put a campaign sign in her yard.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Ivanka Trump is in for a big surprise if she thinks she’ll be president one day: columnist

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

In her column for the Daily Beast, acerbic Donald Trump critic Molly Jong-Fast made note of Ivanka Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention and pointed out that, if the first daughter thinks it will be a stepping stone to someday becoming president too, she is in for a rude awakening.

In prose dripping with contempt, Jong-Fast labeled Ivanka nothing more than a "designer of plastic handbags" copied from competitors who only landed a job in the White House because she is Donald Trump's "favorite child," and that her accomplishments in government are vague at best.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image