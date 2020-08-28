Four coronavirus cases emerge from GOP convention in Charlotte

After health officials raised concern about the lack of social distancing and mask wearing at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, two attendees and two support staff have now tested positive for coronavirus.

Those infected and those who came into contact with them have been instructed to quarantine immediately. The true extent of infections that resulted from the convention won’t be known until an “after-infection” report is released. Charlotte has been a hot spot for the virus since March.

There have been almost 25,000 confirmed cases and 290 related deaths in the region as of Thursday.

