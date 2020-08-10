Quantcast
Fox host ignores literal death of 165,000 Americans as he fumes ‘gym owners are dying’ because of lockdowns

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade expressed anger Monday morning over gyms that are not allowed to re-open, or have to restrict the number of people allowed inside during the coronavirus pandemic. The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has doubled in just a few weeks to over 5 million.

“They’re dying. These gym owners are dying,” Kilmeade told his Fox News viewers, with not even a shred of understanding that in reality, 165,000 Americans have literally died from the virus.

“They have small margins anyway and they can’t do anything because these politicians won’t let ’em,” Kilmeade, clearly angry, snarled.

Kilmeade’s guest, “Body by Jake” creator Jake Steinfeld, told viewers, “Don’t quit,” and “be diligent.”

But as soon as he started to give tips on how to stay healthy at home, which he said is “so important,” Kilmeade tried to cut him off.

“Gotcha,” Kilmeade said.

Watch:

2020 Election

‘Mad King Trump’ is being propped up by his sycophants during his waning days in office: conservative

Published

1 min ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

In a column for the conservative Bulwark, author Richard North Patterson claims we are watching the waning days of "Mad King Trump" as he blunders from interview to interview spewing nonsense as his advisers try to prop up an administration in a death spiral.

Getting right to the point, Patterson said Trump evokes the image of a "mad king of some Ruritanian backwater, spewing splenetic ravings while his shrinking cadre of sycophants struggles to steer their foundering ship of state."

2020 Election

Heads chopped off Florida candidate and his Black wife’s campaign sign: ‘This is what the Klan used to do’

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

The head of a a Florida candidate for Broward state attorney was removed from his campaign sign along with the head of his wife.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the heads were chopped off a life-sized campaign sign featuring Joe Kimok, who is white, and his wife, Jordanne, who is black. The cardboard heads were placed nearby on makeshift pikes.

The incident occurred at a West Regional Library early voting site over the weekend.

Breaking Banner

How this famous 1971 experiment gave a warning about America’s backslide into authoritarianism

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

If your boss dressed you up in military gear and told you to spray tear gas on a group of nonviolent protesting mothers, would you obey their orders? Most of us humans like to believe that we are moral creatures, driven by empathy, and that we wouldn't do something cruel even if ordered to. Yet psychological studies have shown that the opposite is true, and that humans often obey unquestionably. Perhaps the most infamous study of this was the Stanford prison experiment, conducted nearly fifty years ago by Stanford University psychology professor Dr. Philip Zimbardo, which revealed how many human beings will be corrupted by power and bow to authoritarian leaders if socially permitted to do so.

