Fox host ignores literal death of 165,000 Americans as he fumes ‘gym owners are dying’ because of lockdowns

“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade expressed anger Monday morning over gyms that are not allowed to re-open, or have to restrict the number of people allowed inside during the coronavirus pandemic. The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has doubled in just a few weeks to over 5 million.

“They’re dying. These gym owners are dying,” Kilmeade told his Fox News viewers, with not even a shred of understanding that in reality, 165,000 Americans have literally died from the virus.

“They have small margins anyway and they can’t do anything because these politicians won’t let ’em,” Kilmeade, clearly angry, snarled.

Kilmeade’s guest, “Body by Jake” creator Jake Steinfeld, told viewers, “Don’t quit,” and “be diligent.”

But as soon as he started to give tips on how to stay healthy at home, which he said is “so important,” Kilmeade tried to cut him off.

“Gotcha,” Kilmeade said.

Watch:

Brian Kilmeade: "They're dying. These gym owners are dying." pic.twitter.com/ZOytj5Pzze — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 10, 2020