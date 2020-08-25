Fox News host: Outdoor dining is ‘making this presidential election more important than ever before’

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade on Tuesday argued that the 2020 presidential election is about outdoor dining.

At the top of 8 a.m. hour on Fox & Friends, Kilmeade claimed that “very few people work” in New York City because of the pandemic.

“Some great news from our terrible mayor,” he reported. “No indoor dining until the new year. So, you’re going to hear the sounds of people handing the keys back to the landlord all around [the] 25,000 eateries in New York City.”

“That’s some of the irresponsibility that’s happening around the country that is maddening and making this presidential election more important than ever before,” Kilmeade added.

