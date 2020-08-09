Fox News host: Teachers practicing COVID safety are like ‘George Wallace standing in the school door’

Fox News host Mark Levin on Sunday accused teachers who want COVID-19 safety measures of re-enacting Jim Crow-era segregation rules.

Levin made the remarks during a rant about President Donald Trump’s executive action on COVID-19 financial relief.

“Democrat governors have shut down this economy from sea to shining sea,” Levin opined. “And they like it both ways, the Democrats. They want to lock up everybody like we’re lamb in cages and then they want to complain about the economic consequences.”

“And then they say, this president, look what he’s doing,” he continued. “Let me tell you, payback is a bitch. You remember Obama with his phone and his pen. Well, apparently he left his phone and his pen and President Trump picked it up.”

“And Nancy Pelosi, what was their priority?” Levin ranted. “They want to destroy the electoral system, they want open borders for illegal aliens, they want benefits for illegal aliens and they want all of American to bail out New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California’s pension systems.”

Levin went on to compare teachers unions to Alabama’s segregationist governor: “George Wallace standing in the school doorways, not allowing our little kids to go to school because they won’t follow the science.”

