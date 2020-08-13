Fox News poll spells bad news for Republicans as McConnell goes on vacation without a stimulus deal
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) adjourned the Senate on Thursday for an August recess.
Despite the lack of a coronavirus stimulus deal, the Senate is not scheduled to meet for a regular session until September 8th — which is 26 days from now.
But a new Fox News poll demonstrates how much Americans are seeking additional help from the government during the economic catastrophe.
“The poll asks voters to choose one of two messages to send to the federal government right now — ‘lend me a hand’ or ‘leave me alone.’ A majority of 57 percent says they would ask Washington to ‘lend me a hand.’ Last year, just 34 percent asked for a hand-up (February 2019). The previous high was 44 percent in 2011, after the financial crisis,” Fox News reported.
“At the same time, the number saying they would tell the government to ‘leave me alone’ dropped 19 points, from 55 percent to 36 percent,” Fox noted.
The dramatic shift in the role of government was not the only bad news for Republicans in the Fox News poll. Here’s what people were noting about the results:
As Trump attacks Biden’s call to mandate masks, Fox News poll finds an overwhelming majority – 74% – favor “requiring everyone in the United States to wear a face mask when they are outside of their home,” versus 21% opposed. https://t.co/ykiis6ulEq
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 13, 2020
11% of American voters say they are "very satisfied with the way things are going in the country today" via new Fox News poll.
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) August 13, 2020
Fox News poll – Reaction to Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/4IJSuWZJ8i
— Andreas (@MrSurf1991) August 13, 2020
In Fox News poll, 73% of Biden supporters say they're *extremely* comitted to voting for him, compared to 66% of Trump's.
(That's enough doors left open on either side for either candidate — but since we keep hearing about that "enthusiasm gap…")
— Taniel (@Taniel) August 13, 2020
From today's Fox News poll. Trump continues to have really high "Strongly Unfavorable" numbers (upper 40s!) whereas Biden a new positive favorability. pic.twitter.com/MMRbwRVoe1
— Edgar Reed (@ReedForecasts) August 13, 2020
Kamala Harris is more popular than Mike Pence in a new Fox News poll! https://t.co/sZdCTP4qab
— John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️🌈 (@aravosis) August 13, 2020
