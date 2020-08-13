Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox News poll spells bad news for Republicans as McConnell goes on vacation without a stimulus deal

Published

1 min ago

on

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) adjourned the Senate on Thursday for an August recess.

Despite the lack of a coronavirus stimulus deal, the Senate is not scheduled to meet for a regular session until September 8th — which is 26 days from now.

But a new Fox News poll demonstrates how much Americans are seeking additional help from the government during the economic catastrophe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The poll asks voters to choose one of two messages to send to the federal government right now — ‘lend me a hand’ or ‘leave me alone.’ A majority of 57 percent says they would ask Washington to ‘lend me a hand.’ Last year, just 34 percent asked for a hand-up (February 2019). The previous high was 44 percent in 2011, after the financial crisis,” Fox News reported.

“At the same time, the number saying they would tell the government to ‘leave me alone’ dropped 19 points, from 55 percent to 36 percent,” Fox noted.

The dramatic shift in the role of government was not the only bad news for Republicans in the Fox News poll. Here’s what people were noting about the results:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump calls for ‘a certain freedom’ to wear masks or not – and lies that Joe Biden’s coronavirus policies are ‘anti-scientific’

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump tried to contrast his response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to the deaths of nearly 170,000 Americans, against former Vice President Joe Biden, who has called for strong measures far earlier than Trump ever did.

On Thursday Biden called on the nation's governors to issue across the board mask mandates. Trump, in a campaign speech delivered under the false pretense of a coronavirus news conference, attacked his Democratic rival, and falsely claimed Biden had called for a national mask mandate instituted by presidential decree.

Trump, who misuses the power of his office regularly, claimed he did not think a President has the power to mandate mask wearing (he or she does.)

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Be a patriot’: Joe Biden backs nationwide mask mandate to fight virus

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

White House hopeful Joe Biden on Thursday called for a nationwide mask-wearing mandate for the next three months, drawing a contrast with President Donald Trump as the challenger makes coronavirus pandemic recovery a focal point of his campaign.

Biden called on governors of all 50 states to "institute a mask mandate nationwide, starting immediately" as a way to halt the virus's spread and save tens of thousands of lives.

"Look, this is America. Be a patriot," Biden, with his newly named running mate Kamala Harris nearby and wearing a face covering, told reporters near his home in Delaware.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Republicans embrace a new type of insanity as rabid right-wing Christians fade away

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

Remember the "Left Behind" series, about how the Rapture would whisk away all devout right-wing Christians before Jesus Christ unleashed the apocalypse on the unbelievers? Purity rings? Jesus Camp? Breathless stories about "girls gone mild," giving up sex and tank tops for the Lord? A federal health official who believed that women who had premarital sex couldn't feel love? Jerry Falwell Sr. and Pat Robertson blaming 9/11 on the "pagans and the abortionists and the feminists and the gays and the lesbians who are actively trying to make that an alternative lifestyle, the ACLU, People for the American Way"?

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image