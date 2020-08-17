Fox News pundit throws a fit over John Kasich’s Biden endorsement: ‘You cannot be a true Republican’
Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee lashed out at Gov. John Kasich for his expected endorsement of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Huckabee was asked during an appearance on Fox News about Kasich’s upcoming appearance at the Democratic National Convention.
The Fox News contributor asserted that Kasich had signed documents pledging to support the Republican nominee when both men were running for president in 2016.
“John Kasich lied to the Republican Party,” Huckabee said. “And he like everyone else on that stage, including me, raised our hands and we said we would support the nominee. He did not.”
“Now, we didn’t just raise our hands,” he continued. “We actually signed documents. Most people don’t know that. But every candidate signed documents saying that we would support the nominee.”
Huckabee accused Kasich of not being a “true” Republican.
“You cannot be a true Republican,” he opined. “You’re supposed to be pro-life, you should be against high taxes and for security and law and order — and go out and support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”
The conservative pundit attributed Kasich’s endorsement of Biden to “a lot of anxiety about Donald Trump.”
“And it’s a real shame that he has taken his personal feelings and set aside all the principles that he once claimed he really, really adhered to,” Huckabee concluded. “He was dishonest in 2016 and I don’t think [his speech] is going to be honest tonight and I don’t think it will move one voter.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
