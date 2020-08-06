Fox’s Geraldo taken aback after Trump tells him Joe Biden is ‘against the Bible’
Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera was taken aback on Thursday when President Donald Trump went on his radio show and accused former Vice President Joe Biden of being anti-Bible.
As documented by CNN fact checker Daniel Dale, Trump told Rivera that Biden is “against the Bible” while calling into his Cleveland radio show.
“That may be a little harsh,” replied Rivera.
Trump clarified that “people around” Biden are against the Bible, if not Biden himself.
Biden, as Dale notes, is a lifelong practicing Catholic. Trump, on the other hand, never publicly identified as a Christian until he started running for president in 2015, and he raised eyebrows when he said that he had never asked God for forgiveness, which is a central tenet of Christian doctrine.
‘They hate white people’: Giuliani attacks Black Lives Matter for ‘trying to overthrow our way of life’
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Thursday claimed that followers of Black Lives Matter "hate white people."
Giuliani made the remarks after Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade asked him about President Donald Trump's obsession over mail-in ballots.
"Whoever wins, this country is going in two dramatically different directions," Giuliani opined. "We're either going to remain a free enterprise country or we're going to become some kind of socialist country that Black Lives Matter wants, Antifa, [Sen. Bernie Sanders]. Biden has agreed with it and he's too weak to oppose it."
Trump ‘stopped the bleeding’ in approval since protest coverage has fallen away: Report
President Donald Trump remains stuck behind Joe Biden in the polls, but it appears he won't sink any lower at this point.
Biden leads almost every poll in the core six battleground states -- Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- but the president's standing has stabilized, reported CNN.
"When you look at the average [Iowa] poll that called cellphones, you see no sign that Trump is doing worse than in the early summer," wrote CNN's Harry Enten. "In the average state poll in June, Biden outperformed Hillary Clinton's margin by 8 points. The margin was 8 points since July as well. This would translate to a 10-point Biden lead nationally."
Chaos, shared irrationality and fear: Experts explain why supporters are still clinging to Trump — despite his many failures
A looming question in today's political climate is: Why do Donald Trump's devotees continue to support him despite the carnage of his well-documented failures? Although we are in the middle of a deadly pandemic that is surging and not contained, Trump seems to maintain a base support of 35% to 40%. What are the psychological factors that influence or underpin his supporters' attraction to him? And might this provide some perspective on how to change these supporters' minds?
Multiple psychological factors seem to influence and explain his supporters. We have divided these factors into four major categories: Rebelliousness and Chaos; Shared Irrationality; Fear; and Safety and Order.