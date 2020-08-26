France records nearly 5,500 new Covid-19 cases, highest figure since mid-April
The French Health Ministry said it had registered 5,429 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, a new post-lockdown high and a level of new infections not seen since the height of the epidemic in early April.
The total number of people infected with the virus in France now stands at 253,587.
Figures for the cumulative death toll and for Covid-19 hospitalisations for Wednesday were not available yet due to a technical glitch, the Health Ministry said.
On Tuesday, the ministry reported the cumulative number of deaths had risen by 16 in 24 hours, to 30,544, adding that 4,600 people were in hospital with Covid-19, including 410 in intensive care.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)
Deserted New York subway threatens drastic cut in services
New York's transport authority warned Wednesday it will have to cut services significantly if it does not receive $12 billion in federal aid to compensate for a sharp drop in ridership due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The US financial capital has managed to keep the pandemic under control for several weeks, but many New Yorkers continue to work from home and avoid trains and buses from the outer boroughs, pushing the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to consider reducing services by 40 percent.
"The MTA has never, even in the Great Depression, seen ridership declines as severe and sustained as we are experiencing right now," MTA chairman Patrick Foye said during a board meeting, a video of which was shared online.
Dr. Fauci said he was in surgery when CDC decided to reduce COVID-19 testing — and he’s ‘concerned’
Dr. Anthony Fauci had nothing to do with the new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control about reducing the number of coronavirus tests.
The CDC announced that people made the decisions without him and he had nothing to do with it, CNN reported.
"I was under general anesthesia in the operating room and was not part of any discussion or deliberation regarding the new testing recommendations," Fauci told CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
US now says asymptomatic people don’t need virus test after exposure
After previously encouraging people without symptoms of Covid-19 to get tested if they have been exposed to someone who tested positive, US health authorities have abruptly reversed their position without a clear explanation.
The changes in guidance were quietly made to the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday amid reports in the US media of political interference from the White House.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that the US should do less testing, and blamed testing for making it appear as though the country is doing poorly against the pandemic.