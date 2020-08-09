Furious Lebanese vow new protests over deadly mega-blast
Beirut (AFP) – Lebanese protesters enraged by official negligence blamed for Beirut’s enormous and deadly explosion vowed Sunday to rally again after a night of street clashes in which they stormed several ministries.”Prepare the gallows because our anger doesn’t end in one day,” warned one message circulating on social media in response to Tuesday’s earthquake-strength blast of a huge pile of industrial chemicals.While the exact circumstances that led to the blast are not yet known, protesters say it could not have happened without the kind of corruption and incompetence that has come to defi…
Thousands protest in Poland after LGBT activist’s arrest
Warsaw (AFP) - Thousands of people protested across Poland on Saturday waving rainbow flags, a day after a gay rights activist was taken into custody for two months of pre-trial detention.About 50 demonstrators were also detained by police on Friday as the activist, who identifies as a woman named Margot, was taken away in central Warsaw following a controversial court order.The biggest solidarity protest on Saturday was outside the Soviet-era Palace of Culture in Warsaw, where an AFP photographer saw several thousand people -- some holding umbrellas with LGBT flags on them."We are meeting to ... (more…)
Saudi Aramco profits dive 73% as virus batters oil demand
Riyadh (AFP) - Energy giant Saudi Aramco said on Sunday its second-quarter profits plunged a massive 73 percent due to sharply lower oil prices as the coronavirus crisis undercuts global demand. The behemoth, recently dethroned by Apple as the world's most valuable listed company, posted a net profit of $6.6 billion for the three months to June 30 compared to $24.7 billion for the same period of 2019.The results are in line with analysts' expectations but stand in contrast to the losses reported by its rival energy giants, which are reeling from a drop in oil demand since the start of the nov... (more…)
At least 43 killed in monsoon-triggered India landslide
New Delhi (AFP) - At least 43 bodies have been recovered after a massive landslide triggered by monsoon rains swept away dozens of tea estate workers in southwestern India, police said Sunday.The landslide in Idukki district, around 250 kilometres (155 miles) from Kerala state's capital Thiruvananthapuram, occurred Friday but the ongoing search and rescue efforts have been hampered by torrential downpours.The toll rose to 43 on Sunday afternoon, Idukki district's police chief, R. Karuppasamy, told AFP.Twenty-six of the bodies were recovered on Friday night, a police official said earlier Sunda... (more…)