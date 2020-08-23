Quantcast
George, Kellyanne and Claudia Conway announce they’re stepping back and getting offline for ‘family’

9 mins ago

George Conway stands in the background as his wife Kellyanne Conway speaks to reporters at an event for President Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration AFP/File / Drew Angerer

Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway announced on Twitter Sunday evening that he would be stepping down from his position at the super PAC that has served as such a huge point of contention for President Donald Trump.

The Washington Post similarly reported Sunday evening that Conway announced that she’d be stepping down from the White House at the end of the month.

“We disagree about plenty,” Conway wrote of her and her husband, “but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year in the middle school and high school that will be conducted remotely from home for a least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”

“This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama,” she also said.

The Conways have four children, who presumably attend school in the Washington, D.C. area, which has gone entirely virtual. Her 15-year-old outspoken progressive daughter Claudia has filed for emancipation from her parents claiming “years of trauma and abuse.” She also announced on Twitter Sunday that she would be taking a break from social media.

