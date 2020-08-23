George, Kellyanne and Claudia Conway announce they’re stepping back and getting offline for ‘family’

Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway announced on Twitter Sunday evening that he would be stepping down from his position at the super PAC that has served as such a huge point of contention for President Donald Trump.

So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2020

The Washington Post similarly reported Sunday evening that Conway announced that she’d be stepping down from the White House at the end of the month.

“We disagree about plenty,” Conway wrote of her and her husband, “but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year in the middle school and high school that will be conducted remotely from home for a least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”

“This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama,” she also said.

The Conways have four children, who presumably attend school in the Washington, D.C. area, which has gone entirely virtual. Her 15-year-old outspoken progressive daughter Claudia has filed for emancipation from her parents claiming “years of trauma and abuse.” She also announced on Twitter Sunday that she would be taking a break from social media.

i’m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

y’all love to twist everything 😭😭 i’m not getting emancipated because of my mom’s job.. it is because of years of childhood trauma and abuse — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

this is becoming way too much so i am taking a mental health break from social media. see y’all soon. thank you for the love and support. no hate to my parents please. ❤️ — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020