George Conway blasts ‘blundering cheat’ Trump in new op-ed: ‘His name should live in infamy’

Prominent conservative attorney George T. Conway III has written yet another Washington Post op-ed blasting President Donald Trump.

“If there’s one thing we know about President Trump, it’s that he lies and he cheats. Endlessly,” Conway wrote. “And shamelessly. But still, mostly, incompetently.”

“So it should have come as no surprise that Trump finally went where no U.S. president had ever gone before. In a tweet last week, he actually suggested that the country ‘Delay the Election.’ That trial balloon was a brazen effort to see if he can defraud his way into four more years in the White House,” he explained. “And why not try? After all, Trump has managed to swindle his way through life, on matters large and small, essential and trivial.”

Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, listed Trump cheating on the SAT test, cheating at golf, posing as his own fake publicist, running the Trump University scam and lying over 20,000 times in office.

“So finally, Trump’s credibility, such as it ever was, is shot — and his poll numbers with it. He stands on the verge of electoral oblivion. He’s capable of no response other than his lifelong mainstays: shamelessly lying and trying to cheat. He tried once before, of course, to cheat in this election, by using presidential powers to try to extort Ukraine into propagating lies about his opponent — and was caught, although not punished,” he noted.

Conway offered a path forward for the country.

“Trump’s sanction must come at the polls, and beyond. For the sake of our constitutional republic, he must lose, and lose badly. Yet that should be just a start: We should only honor former presidents who uphold and sustain our nation’s enduring democratic values. There should be no schools, bridges or statues devoted to Trump. His name should live in infamy, and he should be remembered, if at all, for precisely what he was — not a president, but a blundering cheat,” he explained.

In 2019, Trump was angry enough about criticism from George Conway that he attacked him in presidential tweet.

