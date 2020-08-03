Quantcast
George Conway perfectly summarizes DOJ report on Trump’s claims about a ‘witch hunt’

14 mins ago

On Monday, the Justice Department released the results of an investigation into the validity applications under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, the system that President Donald Trump claims was the basis of a “witch hunt” to destroy his presidency.

The DOJ concluded that of the 29 applications reviewed as part of the investigation, just 2 had “material errors” and that all of them demonstrated probable cause for surveillance.

Writing on Twitter, conservative attorney George Conway — a frequent critic of the president — summarized the results of the findings in a single sentence:


Mary Trump asks three key questions about her uncle’s attack on voting by mail

8 mins ago

August 3, 2020

President Donald Trump attacked voting by mail in a White House briefing on Monday.

Trump was asked a question on the topic by a reporter for the far-right cable news network OANN.

Trump threatened an executive order against mail-in voting, but did not provide specifics.

The President says he has a right to issue an executive order on mail-in voting pic.twitter.com/SXvTveV8NA

— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 3, 2020

Trump privately blew up about ‘Crazy’ Nancy Pelosi as advisers try to reach compromise on stimulus: report

19 mins ago

August 3, 2020

On Monday, The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump privately flew into a rage and threw insults at Democrats as his aides are struggling to negotiate a deal to extend coronavirus stimulus benefits, the unemployment portion of which expired at the end of last week.

"Mr. Trump called Speaker Nancy Pelosi 'Crazy Nancy,' charging that she had no interest in helping the unemployed," reported Maggie Haberman, Emily Cochrane, and Jim Tankersley. "He said Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, only wanted to help 'radical left' governors in states run by Democrats. And he threatened to short-circuit a delicate series of negotiations to produce a compromise and instead unilaterally impose a federal moratorium on tenant evictions."

