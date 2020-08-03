George Conway perfectly summarizes DOJ report on Trump’s claims about a ‘witch hunt’
On Monday, the Justice Department released the results of an investigation into the validity applications under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, the system that President Donald Trump claims was the basis of a “witch hunt” to destroy his presidency.
The DOJ concluded that of the 29 applications reviewed as part of the investigation, just 2 had “material errors” and that all of them demonstrated probable cause for surveillance.
Writing on Twitter, conservative attorney George Conway — a frequent critic of the president — summarized the results of the findings in a single sentence:
In other words, not a witch hunt https://t.co/sqNCNU8Obu
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 4, 2020
