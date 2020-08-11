‘George Washington would have had a hard time beating me’: Trump brags his poll numbers are ‘going up like a rocket’
President Donald Trump, currently losing in the polls to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by an average of about 7 points, is claiming his polling numbers are so great he might have beat founding father George Washington.
“We’re doing very well,” Trump told far right radio host Hugh Hewitt Tuesday morning. “I don’t know if you’ve seen, the polls have been going up like a rocket ship.”
“Hey, I was, George Washington would have had a hard time beating me before the plague came in, before the China plague,” Trump continued, uttering his racial slur. “And then, you know, like every other nation, like other countries, when you get hit, it affects you, and we went down a little bit.”
Trump numbers have taken a sharp downward trend over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
“And then we went down a little bit more, and now we’re coming up at a level that we haven’t seen,” Trump said, which is false related to publicly released polling data.
“I just got back from Texas, Ohio and Florida. We’ve got all law enforcement awards, everything. We got the endorsement from all of them. But I just got back, and they’re the largest crowds on the highway I’ve ever seen. I’d love to do the rallies. We can’t because of the COVID. You know, you can’t have people sitting next to each other.”
2020 Election
Trump says he would ‘absolutely’ fill a Supreme Court vacancy in the last five months of his term
President Donald Trump on Tuesday insisted that he would "absolutely" fill a Supreme Court vacancy in the last five months of his term.
During a discussion with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, the president insisted that he would go through with a Supreme Court nomination even though former President Barack Obama was not allowed to fill one at the end of his presidency.
2020 Election
Trump claims ‘men are insulted’ because Biden might pick a Black woman vice president
President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested that "men are insulted" because presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is expected to pick a Black woman as a running mate.
"He roped himself into a certain group of people," Trump told Fox Sports Radio, referring to Biden's vice presidential pick. "Some people would say that men are insulted by that. And some people would say it's fine."
He went on to insist that "people don’t vote for the Vice President.”
“In the end it doesn’t really matter," Trump said.
Trump in a radio interview on Biden's process for choosing VP suggests that he insulted men by limiting himself to a woman. He adds, "People don't vote for the vice president."
2020 Election
Trump has a plan to steal the election — here’s the risky way Dem voters can thwart it: columnist
President Donald Trump has been simultaneously attacking mail-in voting even as his administration's officials have been slowing down the United States Postal Service's deliveries in the months leading up to the 2020 presidential election.
New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie believes that the president is going to claim victory on election night if early results show him ahead, and then try to block the counting of any ballots that have been sent through mail.