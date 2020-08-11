‘George Washington would have had a hard time beating me’: Trump brags his poll numbers are ‘going up like a rocket’

President Donald Trump, currently losing in the polls to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by an average of about 7 points, is claiming his polling numbers are so great he might have beat founding father George Washington.

“We’re doing very well,” Trump told far right radio host Hugh Hewitt Tuesday morning. “I don’t know if you’ve seen, the polls have been going up like a rocket ship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hey, I was, George Washington would have had a hard time beating me before the plague came in, before the China plague,” Trump continued, uttering his racial slur. “And then, you know, like every other nation, like other countries, when you get hit, it affects you, and we went down a little bit.”

Trump numbers have taken a sharp downward trend over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“And then we went down a little bit more, and now we’re coming up at a level that we haven’t seen,” Trump said, which is false related to publicly released polling data.

“I just got back from Texas, Ohio and Florida. We’ve got all law enforcement awards, everything. We got the endorsement from all of them. But I just got back, and they’re the largest crowds on the highway I’ve ever seen. I’d love to do the rallies. We can’t because of the COVID. You know, you can’t have people sitting next to each other.”